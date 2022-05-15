Officers investigating drug sales arrest three after searching Merced home, police say

Multiple people were arrested after officers said they found narcotics and guns during a search of a Merced home

About 5:35 p.m. Friday, a search warrant was served at a home in the 100 block of East Alexander Avenue while following up on information that residents were selling narcotics, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

During the search, officers found about 250 grams of narcotics including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, mushrooms and marijuana. Police said officers also found multiple firearms, ammunition and drug sales paraphernalia.

According to authorities, 51-year-old Lori Foster was identified as the person responsible for selling narcotics from the residence. Foster was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on multiple charges including suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance while possessing a loaded firearm and several misdemeanors, according to jail records.

She remains in custody in lieu of $355,000 bond.

Police said officers located Edward Dixon, 48, and Joseph Coronado, 38, at the residence.

Dixon was arrested and booked on charges that included suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and misdemeanors, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $167,000 bond.

Coronado was arrested and booked on a no-bail warrant, according to police.

Merced Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7770 or rochat@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.