Officers initially called for weapons complaint

BURNABY, B.C. — Five people have been arrested following an hours-long police standoff in Burnaby.

RCMP were called to Ingleton Avenue near 1st Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. for a weapons complaint, finding the uninjured caller at the scene.

Police say they were told the suspect had gone to a home a block away on Graveley Street.

With the help of the Vancouver Emergency Response Team, RCMP took three men into custody outside the residence, while two suspects remained inside.

The Integrated Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (IERT), Integrated Lower Mainland Police Dog Service (IPDS) and Burnaby RCMP working to get the suspects out of the home, with the standoff ending just before 5 p.m. with all suspects in custody.

There were no injuries to the public or police, and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press