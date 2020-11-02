Officers forced to flee after hooded gang shoot fireworks at police car in Birmingham

A police car came under attack from fireworks in Birmingham on Halloween night. (SWNS)

Officers were forced to flee after a gang fired live fireworks at a police car in Birmingham on Halloween.

Footage from the incident on Saturday evening in Cape Hill, Smethwick, shows the hooded group launching projectiles at a police car as it passes.

There appear to be dozens of fireworks flying through the air in the video.

View photos The police car came under attack from fireworks. (SWNS) More

View photos Video footage captured fireworks going off in Birmingham. (SWNS) More

View photos A police car was targeted by a gang with fireworks. (SWNS) More

In another clip, a police car with its lights flashing approaches the group before the gang takes aim with another volley of fireworks.

Read more: Woman stabbed housemate 30 times in frenzied attack

The police vehicle was forced to flee the area to escape. West Midlands Police are investigating the incident.

In the video, one man can be heard saying, ‘don’t record me’ as the fireworks continue to be set off.

The video emerged after another separate incident in which youths launched fireworks in Birmingham city centre.

View photos A hooded person at the scene in Birmingham on Halloween night. (SWNS) More

View photos Fireworks were aimed at a police car in Birmingham. (SWNS) More

One resident told BirminghamLive: "I could see fireworks were being thrown at traffic and where passers-by were walking and was really concerned someone would get hurt.

"I was considering phoning for an ambulance too as I was so sure someone would be seriously injured.

"I phoned the police twice because they hadn’t come after half an hour, and the responder said they were dealing with a number of similar incidents in the area."

Watch: What is a budget deficit?