Officers fire on assault suspect in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after at least one deputy fired a weapon Monday in a residential neighborhood in Rancho Cordova.

The incident occurred after a female suspect allegedly assaulting a deputy with a deadly weapon, according to radio traffic from deputies at the scene.

A vehicle, a white Dodge Challenger driven by the suspect, fled east from the 10000 block of Malaga Way, according to radio dispatches. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said deputies caught up to the woman a few moments later, though details of the stop where not immediately available.

The alert for the officer-involved shooting was sounded just after 10:50 a.m., according to radio dispatches. According to deputies at the scene, the suspect did not fire at authorities but did try to run over a deputy with her vehicle as she fled.

No deputies were injured, Gandhi said. The Sheriff’s Office contracts for police services within Rancho Cordova’s city limits.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews have been called to the scene, Gandhi said.