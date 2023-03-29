Officers Engelbert, Collazo seen in body cam video hailed as heroes: Nashville school shooting live updates

NASHVILLE – Two police officers are being hailed as heroes for their role in ending the shooting rampage at a local Christian elementary school that left three young children and three staff members dead.

Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo are the officers whose body camera videos from inside The Covenant School were released by the Metro Nashville Police Department. They were among dozens of Metro Nashville police who descended on the building after the first 911 call came in at 10:13 a.m. Monday – an active shooter was roaming the school's halls.

The shooter, 28-year-old former Covenant student Audrey Hale, was dead less than 15 minutes later.

The body camera footage shows Engelbert armed with a rifle, taking the lead in the line of officers clearing the school. Engelbert fired at least three shots at Hale, authorities said. Following closely behind Engelbert was Collazo, who fired four rounds at Hale. Read more about the officers below.

Developments:

►Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday delayed hearing a number of proposed firearms bills, drawing criticism from some gun safety advocates.

►A citywide candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night at Public Square Park to honor the victims.

People pray during a community vigil held for the people killed during the Covenant School shooting on March 28, 2023, in Mount Juliet, Tenn.

Actress Melissa Joan Hart helped kids flee shooter

When children were fleeing The Covenant School as a shooter roamed the hallways, actress Melissa Joan Hart and her husband happened to be driving by. Hart's children go to school near the Covenant School and she was on her way there for a parent-teacher conference, she said in an Instagram video posted Tuesday. Hart said she and her husband helped a class of kindergarteners cross a busy road.

"They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school," she said, fighting back tears. "So we helped all these tiny, little, little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there and we helped a mom reunite with her children." Read more here.

Predators, Bruins hockey teams pay homage to victims

The Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins took a moment to remember the victims Tuesday night. The Predators released a statement ahead of the matchup at Boston's TD Garden, explaining that the team was moving forward with a "heavy hearts."

The team also shared that Charlie Jacobs, Bruins CEO, donated to the Caring for Covenant Fund in response to the Nashville tragedy. Both teams' helmets featured custom decals with the Covenant School logo.

"We are at a loss for words as all of the Nashville and Middle Tennessee community mourns these innocent lives," the team said in the statement. Read more here.

– Dani Mohr, The Tennessean

Who is Rex Engelbert?

Engelbert, 27, is a four-year veteran of the police department. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Loyola Academy high school in 2014. He graduated from Ohio's University of Dayton in 2018, where he played rugby and earned a degree in criminal justice. His brother, Kevin Engelbert, told NBC Chicago he was proud to hear of his brother's heroism.

“My mom always taught us to be brave, and it’s almost not surprising to see that bravery come through," Kevin Engelbert said. “I’ve known Rex to always be as brave as he is compassionate. And a gentle giant.”

Who is Michael Collazo?

Collazo, 31, has been on the force nine years. The Marine Corps veteran also responded to the Christmas 2020 bombing in Nashville, where Anthony Quinn Warner detonated a bomb downtown that took Warner's life and injured eight bystanders. Police Chief John Drake said Collazo has trained as a paramedic with the SWAT team. His sister, Deanna Collazo DeHart, told told Fox News Digital her brother loves his job.

"I sit and think about all the training and all the different classes that he does, and all the family events that he's had to miss because of training or leaving to go through this training or this class," she said. "It all really does pay off."

Shooter texted friend from parking lot of school minutes before bloodshed

Hale was already in the school parking lot when he sent chilling messages to a friend minutes before the attack. Averianna Patton was talking on the phone Monday at 9:57 a.m. when she saw an unusual message from Hale, her middle school basketball teammate.

"I'm planning to die today," Hale wrote. "You'll probably hear about me on the news."

The messages, which Patton shared with Newschannel5, make no mention of killing others. Patton responds by trying to persuade Hale not to harm himself. Patton also called a suicide hotline, which directed her to the police nonemergency number. Patton called police at about the time the shooting started – and then police. Read more here.

– Cassandra Stephenson, The Tennessean

Lockdowns, fear swept through schools near Covenant

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East said on her Instagram account that her children's Nashville school went on lockdown minutes after the shooting at Covenant. She said her children, Drew, 3, and Jett, 1, were safe and she and her husband, Andrew East – a former NFL player who played college ball at Nashville's Vanderbilt University – had retrieved them from their school

"I haven't been able to catch my breath since reading the news and getting a call from our school that they were on lockdown," East wrote in the Monday posting. "Shaking. Crying. Heartbroken. Horrific." Read more here.

