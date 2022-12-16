Who are officers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest?

  • In this image from the body video camera of Louisiana State Police Lt. John Clary, Trooper Kory York stands over Ronald Greene, lying on his stomach, outside of Monroe, La., on May 10, 2019. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    1/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    In this image from the body video camera of Louisiana State Police Lt. John Clary, Trooper Kory York stands over Ronald Greene, lying on his stomach, outside of Monroe, La., on May 10, 2019. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Trooper Dakota DeMoss, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    2/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Trooper Dakota DeMoss, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    3/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    4/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    5/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)
    6/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    FILE - This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, file)
    7/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, file)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - This image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)
    8/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    FILE - This image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mona Hardin, background left in green, mother of Ronald Greene, prays outside the gates of the governor's mansion in Baton Rouge, La., May 27, 2021, protesting the death of Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019. Foreground is Ron Haley, attorney for the Greene family. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    9/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    Mona Hardin, background left in green, mother of Ronald Greene, prays outside the gates of the governor's mansion in Baton Rouge, La., May 27, 2021, protesting the death of Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019. Foreground is Ron Haley, attorney for the Greene family. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    10/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows troopers and medical personnel with Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    11/11

    Louisiana Police Death-Federal Probe

    This image from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows troopers and medical personnel with Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image from the body video camera of Louisiana State Police Lt. John Clary, Trooper Kory York stands over Ronald Greene, lying on his stomach, outside of Monroe, La., on May 10, 2019. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Trooper Dakota DeMoss, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
FILE - This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, file)
FILE - This image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)
Mona Hardin, background left in green, mother of Ronald Greene, prays outside the gates of the governor's mansion in Baton Rouge, La., May 27, 2021, protesting the death of Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019. Foreground is Ron Haley, attorney for the Greene family. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
This image from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows troopers and medical personnel with Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
The Associated Press
·5 min read

Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged with state crimes for their roles in the 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, whose death authorities initially blamed on a car crash until The Associated Press published long-withheld body-camera video showing the Black motorist being stunned, beaten and dragged.

Here is a look at the officers involved and the counts they face:

KORY YORK: NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE, 10 COUNTS OF MALFEASANCE IN OFFICE

Master Trooper York, 50, is seen in the video dragging Greene by his ankle shackles, putting his foot on his back to force him down and leaving the heavyset man face down in the dirt with his hands and feet restrained for more than nine minutes. Use-of-force experts say these actions could have dangerously restricted Greene’s breathing, and the state police’s own force instructor called the troopers’ actions “torture and murder.”

After joining the state police academy in 2003, York wrote that the ethics of Louisiana’s elite law enforcement agency were something he learned as a child.

“My dad was a Louisiana State Trooper. So my childhood I was raised in a Trooper family,” he wrote. “Being raised by a Trooper, I was taught the difference between right and wrong.”

York was suspended without pay for 50 hours following an internal investigation into his role in Greene’s arrest. Col. Lamar Davis, who took over as State Police superintendent in 2020, wrote York that his suspension had been decided by his predecessor, Kevin Reeves, adding he “would have imposed more severe discipline.”

York's legal defense said Thursday that he expects to be found not guilty at trial.

JOHN CLARY: MALFEASANCE IN OFFICE, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Lt. Clary was the ranking officer on the scene of Greene’s arrest and falsely denied the existence of his own body-camera video from that night for nearly two years.

That 30-minute video is the only footage that shows the moment a handcuffed, bloody Greene moans under the weight of two troopers, twitches and then goes still. It also shows troopers ordering Greene to remain face down on the ground while restrained for more than nine minutes.

Clary’s video reached state police internal affairs more than a year after Greene’s death, but it was long unknown to detectives working the criminal case and missing from the initial investigative case file they turned over to prosecutors in August 2019.

Detectives say Clary falsely claimed he didn’t have any body-camera footage of his own and instead gave investigators a thumb drive of other troopers’ videos. However a state police internal investigation into him resulted in no discipline, with the head of the agency saying they “could not say for sure whether” Clary “purposefully withheld” it.

Clary’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment in the courthouse.

DAKOTA DEMOSS: OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Trooper DeMoss, 30, had attempted to pull Greene over for speeding and running a red light in Monroe. After a lengthy pursuit, he rushed Greene’s SUV alongside Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who immediately deployed his stun gun. Greene was stunned seven times for a total of 19 seconds before being taken into custody, internal records show.

DeMoss told investigators he “survived a fight for his life” taking Greene into custody — an account contradicted by his own 46-minute body-camera video. DeMoss claimed Greene “never gave up resisting” and was “hollering and being belligerent” throughout the arrest, according to internal State Police records obtained by AP.

Troopers left Greene prone for so long because of his “physical size and strength and the fear that Greene would harm someone else should he regain his footing,” DeMoss said.

State Police fired DeMoss last year after arresting him in a separate excessive force case in which troopers beat another Black motorist following a high-speed chase.

Reached by phone, DeMoss declined to comment on the indictment, saying, “You guys always get it wrong.”

CHRISTOPHER HARPIN: THREE COUNTS OF MALFEASANCE IN OFFICE

Harpin, a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy, arrived at the scene after the troopers had begun struggling with Greene. He can be seen on body-camera video helping troopers handcuff Greene. Afterward Harpin can be heard telling him, “Yeah, yeah, that s--- hurts, doesn’t it?”

Harpin's legal defense said Thursday that he, too, expects to be found not guilty.

JOHN PETERS: OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Capt. John Peters, the regional troop commander at the time, was accused by state police detectives in legislative testimony of telling them to conceal evidence in Greene’s case.

Peters, who was also among the commanders to sign off on the use-of-force reports in the case, told investigators that approving such documents without watching the body-camera video was his “common practice," disciplinary records show.

Peters retired last year after acknowledging he approved use-of-force reports that glossed over another Black motorist’s beating without reviewing video, according to records.

Peters also declined to comment on the indictment.

CHRIS HOLLINGSWORTH: DECEASED. NOT CHARGED.

Widely seen as the most culpable of the officers, Master Trooper Hollingsworth was not charged because he died in a high-speed, single-vehicle car crash in 2020 just hours after he was told he would be fired over his actions in Greene’s death.

Hollingsworth was seen on the video repeatedly bashing Greene in the head with a flashlight and was later recorded by his own camera calling a fellow officer and saying, "I beat the ever-living f--- out of him, choked him and everything else trying to get him under control. ... All of a sudden he just went limp.”

Under questioning by internal affairs days before his death, Hollingsworth said he feared for his life while arresting Greene. “I was scared,” he said in the recorded interview. “He could have done anything once my hold was broke off him — and that’s why I struck him.”

Detectives then showed Hollingsworth autopsy photos and asked him to describe several cuts on Greene’s head.

“They’re like a little half-moon,” Hollingsworth said.

“You don’t think your flashlight caused those cuts?”

“It could have,” the trooper said.

Despite his involvement in the case, the 46-year-old Hollingsworth was allowed to be buried with full honors.

Latest Stories

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans Are Calling Out One Scene on Social Media Right Now

    Episode 6 from season 5 of Yellowstone brought a lot of emotions. Check out the recap and why fans had such a big reaction.

  • Northern California CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, weeks after husband’s death

    Capt. Julie Harding, 49, was found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

    DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col

  • Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’