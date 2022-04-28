Officers charged with murder in beating death of inmate at troubled South Florida prison

Three South Florida prison officers were booked into jail Thursday to afternoon to face murder charges, records show, in connection with the fatal beating of an inmate at Dade Correctional Institution in February.

The three officers were arrested early Thursday on a charges of second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery of an elderly adult and cruel treatment of a detainee.

Details of the case against them were not immediately available. The Herald has learned that they are accused of beating Ronald Gene Ingram, 60, in February inside the prison, before he was to be transported to another prison upstate. The mortally injured Ingram was placed into a prison transport van, and was found dead hours later when it stopped hundreds of miles away at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala.

The officers have been identified as Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34.

The investigation was spearheaded by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Ronald Gene Ingram

Authorities have been tight-lipped about the investigation, which led the Florida Department of Corrections to place at least 10 officers on leave. The department said one officer had resigned following the death.

One law-enforcement source earlier told the Herald that the beating, which took place outside of the view of prison surveillance cameras, happened after Ingram threw a cup of urine at officers. Ingram had been serving a life prison sentence for murder.

Ingram’s death was but the latest scandal at Dade Correctional, which has been plagued by reports of the mistreatment of inmate abuse for years.

Most notably, a mentally ill inmate named Darren Rainey died in 2012 after he was confined to a hot shower in the prison’s “transitional care unit.” The State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute officers after the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death an accident.

