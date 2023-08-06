Officer still in critical condition after shooting unfolds at Johnson County gas station

A Fairway police officer shot Sunday morning remains in critical condition nearly 12 hours after he was hospitalized, authorities said.

The update comes several hours after a police chase began in Lenexa and ended with a shooting at a QuickTrip in Mission. Authorities were chasing two people in a vehicle they believed to be stolen.

The person who had been in the suspect vehicle and was fatally shot at the gas station was a man, Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department, said Sunday evening. The suspect taken into custody at the scene was a woman. No other information on the identities of those involved has been released.

Chavez also did not release any additional information about the officer, including how long he’s been on the force.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the area of West 95th Street and Interstate 35 to reports of a stolen vehicle, Chavez said.

As officers were investigating the theft, a person driving the car believed to be stolen hit a Lenexa patrol vehicle, then drove away, Chavez said. Officers chased the car north on I-35 until the driver stopped near Lamar Avenue and I-35 in Mission. Police said two people in the suspect vehicle then ran into a nearby QuikTrip.

Officers from multiple agencies followed the pair into the QuikTrip. From there, gunfire rang out, Chavez said.

The man was declared dead at the scene, Chavez said.

Chavez told reporters at the scene that it’s not yet known how many shots were fired, or by whom. Multiple agencies were on the scene at the time, including Lenexa police, Fairway police, Mission police and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

He later said that no further updates were expected Sunday evening.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team, which is comprised of various area law enforcement agencies, was still at the gas station as late as 5 p.m.

The Star’s Andrea Klick contributed.