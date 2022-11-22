Officer-involved shooting in Boise sends one person to hospital, police say

An officer-involved shooting in southeast Boise sent one person to the hospital on Monday, Boise police said in a tweet.

Boise police said the shooting took place in the area of East Red Cedar and East Lake Forest Drive near the Simplot Sports Complex. Police had secured the scene as of 6:52 p.m. on Monday, according to the tweet, but encouraged the public to avoid the area.

The person who was shot was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition, according to the tweet. No officers were injured.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, which is made up of detectives from a number of law enforcement agencies in the county, has been activated to investigate the shooting, with the Meridian Police Department taking the lead, Boise police said.

The Boise Police Department did not immediately respond to the Idaho Statesman’s requests for more information.