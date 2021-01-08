Officer Brian Sicknick, Injured at US Capitol Siege, Passes Away

United States Capitol Police (USCP) Officer Brian D Sicknick passed away, after sustaining injuries at the US Capitol when supporters of President Trump stormed into the building.

The USCP, in a press release, shared on their website, said: “At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. (sic)”

"“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners. [Sic.]” " - USCP Press Release

USCP press release.

More About Officer Sicknick

Brian D Sicknick joined the USCP in July, 2008.

His most recent service, according to the USCP press release, was in the Department’s First Responder’s unit.

According to a tweet by senior ABC News Correspondent Terry Moran, Officer Sicknick was 42 years old.



The USCP, in their press release, said:

"“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague.” "What Happened at the Us Capitol?

The United States Capitol descended into chaos on Wednesday, 6 January, when a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building.

Members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Both houses were hurriedly evacuated.

At least four others have died, including a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as the mob attempted to break through a barricaded door inside the building, the Associated Press reported. She succumbed after being hospitalised.

Three others died from ‘medical emergencies’.

As many as 52 people have been arrested, Reuters reported.

