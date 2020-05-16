The Office US has a brand new card game coming

Photo credit: NBC Universal

From Digital Spy

The employees at The Office US's Dunder Mifflin finally have a card game to their own to keep them even more distracted from their work!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A new version of the classic game UNO is being released celebrating the classic NBC sitcom, where viewers can play for high stakes (or no stakes at all) as Michael, Jim, Pam and Dwight.

This Crazy Eights-type card game has a matching goal, but all can be lost if Kevin's Famous Chili rule is ever invoked during the game!

The Office UNO Game is currently available for pre-order via Entertainment Earth, with international shipping available, for just £4.94 ($5.99) ahead of a July 2020 release. Buy it here.

UNO is also releasing special edition sets with giant-sized and tiny cards, as well as themed sets for Masters of the Universe, Shark Week, Trolls 2, The Lion King and a Mickey Mouse collection.

The cast of The Office recently reunited, via video of course, to lift fans' spirits during lockdown by recreating Jim and Pam's wedding dance.

This virtual reunion is most likely the closest fans will get to a revival of the hit series, since creator Greg Daniels has vowed not to bring it back.

Photo credit: NBC

Related: The Office boss's new show Upload confirms future beyond season 1

"I went back to run the show in season 9 after discussing it with the main cast and part of our idea was we were gonna wrap it up, you know, we were gonna write towards the finale and have an ending, and so a lot of the characters left the office and we went forward by a year, we found out where everybody was," he explained.

An Office card game will have to do!

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like