In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Size Worth $3Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The in-office teeth whitening products market size is projected to reach $3.05 billion by 2028 from $1.75 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021–2028.

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Double-Syringe Mixing Configuration, Laser Teeth Whitening, Deep Bleaching, Brite Smile Whitening System, Others), Solution (Whitening Products, Custom Tray-Based Tooth Whitening Systems, and Others), Composition (Carbamide Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others)”, the global in-office teeth whitening products market growth is driven by the rising awareness regarding oral and dental hygiene, the stigma associated with discolored teeth, the increasing aesthetic concern among various populations.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027336/



Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 1,750.07 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 3,058.09 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

188

No. Tables

0

No. of Charts & Figures

0

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product, Solution, Composition, and End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
Ultradent Products, Inc.; Philips; Acquamed Technologies Inc.; Vista Apex; KoR Whitening (Evolve); Kulzer; Life-Like Cosmetic Solutions; Temrex Corporation; Premier Dental Products Company; and CAO Group are among the key companies operating in the in-office teeth whitening products market.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027336/



Companies operating in the in-office teeth whitening products market adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands across the world, which also permits them to maintain their brand name in the global market. Also, the companies in the market create partnerships, collaborations, and contracts with hospitals, dental specialists, and clinics to further drive the revenue of the in-office teeth whitening products market.

In November 2021, CAO Group launched the world's first in-office and take-home teeth whitening strip system for dental practices, SheerWhite In-Office Teeth Whitening Strips and SheerWhite Take-Home Teeth Whitening Strips. SheerWhite In-Office provided up to three shades whiter teeth in 30 minutes while SheerWhite Take-Home enabled patients to do teeth whitening at home and provided up to five shades whiter in five days. Also, in August 2021, Philips and Bento announced a partnership to continue its growth as a modern alternative to traditional insurance for dentists, employers, groups, associations, and individuals. Following the partnership, dentists could include Philips products such as Sonicare power toothbrushes and Zoom! Teeth Whitening when creating in-office membership plans powered by Bento.

In-office teeth whitening products are used by dental professionals to whiten teeth faster. The process involves the use of bleaching gels and solutions to clean stains. Bleaching gels and solutions usually utilize an activator, which can be a chemical such as sodium perborate, or light. The teeth-whitening products also include retractors, desensitizing gels, lasers and lights, and other instruments. In-office teeth whitening procedure usually takes up to one hour and is estimated to make the teeth three to eight shades brighter. Stains from excess smoking and coffee consumption, fluorosis, and tetracycline can be removed through in-office teeth whitening procedures.



Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027336



As per the World Health Organization, oral health is a vital component of overall welfare and quality of life. Oral illnesses are extremely widespread, impacting over 3.5 billion individuals globally. The importance of oral health literacy (OHL) among individuals and dental care providers is underscored by the frightening number. Low OHL impairs the capacity to comprehend dental instructions, jeopardizing oral health maintenance. Therefore, many private and government organizations across the world organize surveys and programs to raise awareness about oral hygiene. For instance, National Smile Month is the UK’s largest and longest-running campaign to promote good oral health.

Moreover, a few organizations provide lifetime programs to assist people in maintaining oral health. Also, the Bright Futures—a national health promotion and prevention initiative led by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)—provides the Preventive Pediatric Health Care recommendations, “Periodicity Schedule,” to provide a schedule of assessments and screenings. This schedule assists in the maintenance of oral hygiene in each visiting well-child from their infancy through adolescence. Also, the popularity of teeth bleaching and whitening has significantly risen in the past years which can be observed by the wide range of products being launched by dental companies. Manufacturers are focusing on upraising R&D investments and adopting advanced technologies to develop new products or upgrade their existing products. For instance, in 2016, the CAO Group launched Sheer White In-Office Teeth Whitening Strips, the first in-office teeth-whitening strips with one-minute chair time, as part of a complete whitening system.



Buy Premium Copy of In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027336/



The Philips Zoom QuickPro and Zoom WhiteSpeed have been significantly used by dental professionals. The Zoom range provides options for dentists to choose between a chemically-activated bleaching process and a light-activated bleaching process. One of the latest advanced in teeth whitening is the time released gel containing 6% hydrogen peroxide during application but rises to 10% after five to ten minutes, helping reduce the amount of time the whitening agent stays in the patient’s mouth which helps prevents damage. Similarly, calcium phosphate is also being tested for teeth whitening. Such initiatives and programs show growing importance toward dental health and teeth whitening, thereby aiding the growth of the in-office teeth whitening products market during the forecast period.






Browse Adjoining Reports:
Teeth Whitening Kits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Whitening Gels and Strips, Whitening Toothpaste, Powders, Teeth Whitening Devices, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Teeth Whitening Powder Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Professional Teeth Whitening and Power Toothbrushes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ( Battery Toothbrush, Electric Toothbrush ); End-User ( Children Toothbrush, Adult Toothbrush )

Teeth Whitening Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Whitening Toothpaste, Whitening Gels and Strips, White Light Teeth Whitening Device, and Other Products); Distribution Channel (Offline Sales, and Online Sales), and Geography

Oral Care and Oral Hygiene Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Toothbrushes and Accessories, Toothpastes, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions); Distribution Channel (Consumer stores, Retail Pharmacies, Dental Dispensaries, Online Distribution) and Geography






About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/in-office-teeth-whitening-products-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes