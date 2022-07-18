'The Office' star Craig Robinson evacuated from comedy club due to 'active shooter': 'I'm safe'

"The Office" alum Craig Robinson was getting ready to perform Saturday at a comedy club in Charlotte, North Carolina, when an "active shooter" forced him to evacuate.

Robinson posted a video on Instagram Saturday explaining that he was moved from The Comedy Zone to a Big Time Rush concert at Metro Credit Union Amphitheater next door after someone allegedly fired shots.

"Big Time Rush to the rescue," he joked before adding, "I’m safe. I’m cool."

"It was wild," the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor said. "I was in the green room and they’re like, ‘Everybody, get out!’ It was a moment for sure."

As his video ends, someone tells the comedian, "They got him."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Public Affairs Office confirmed the incident to USA TODAY.

Police received a call from The Comedy Zone shortly after 9 p.m. EDT "in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon with no injury call for service."

"Upon arrival to the scene, officers located several victims who advised that the listed suspect pointed a firearm at them and made threats of bodily harm. The listed suspect discharged a firearm into occupied property," the statement reads. "The listed suspect was in possession of a firearm and is a convicted felon."

"The Office" alum Craig Robinson had to be evacuated from a comedy club amid an "active shooter" incident.

The suspect, who's been identified by police as 36-year-old Omar McCombs, was arrested and sent to the Mecklenburg County Jail early Sunday morning, according to an inmate database. Club employees told WSOC-TV that McCombs waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

Charges listed for McCombs include assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm in the city, communicating threats and possession of a firearm by a felon.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Mecklenburg County jail.

It's unclear if McCombs has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Investigators have not released a possible motive.

Robinson assured fans in his video Saturday that he would do a "second show" to make up for the night. The Comedy Zone's website indicates that he's scheduled to perform two shows Sunday night. In a follow-up Instagram post Sunday, Robinson thanked the club's security and staff for quickly getting everyone to safety, as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for their “swift action” in arresting the alleged shooter.

“Hopefully he gets the help he needs,” Robinson wrote. “Thanks be to God no one was hurt.”

The Comedy Zone has welcomed many famous faces in the past, including Luenell, Marlon Wayans, Michael Yo, King Bach, the late John Witherspoon and more.

Contributing: The Associated Press

