New office offering culturally aware treatment

Psychotherapist Louise Spence-Mohammed's new office in downtown Timmins is the culmination of years of work.

She has gone from a mental health worker to a psychotherapist to a business owner and she says her family's support has made the journey possible.

Her new office, Okakeskimiwew Indigenous Counselling and Psychotherapy, which is focused on Indigenous mental health and culturally aware treatment, celebrated its grand opening today (Feb. 13) at the Social Venue. Her office location, however, is at 106B suite 202 Third Ave.

The name of her business is very important to her and she had help from her uncles in deciding on it.

"What does Okakeskimiwew mean? It means a counsellor that gives advice, and to counsel," she explained. "And the logo also had to have meaning."

She went on to explain that the dragonfly means transformation and change, the cattails represent resilience, the circle represents life and the river represents the flow.

She has worked within the community for some time, working on Mondays at Living Space, and travelling up the James Bay coast to help communities as well.

Spence-Mohamed was born in Moose Factory, grew up in Fort Albany and is a member of the Constance Lake First Nation.

"I started my practice about a year ago," said Spence-Mohamed about her experience opening the office with help from the Timmins Economic Development Corporation (TDEC). "The business plan was a lot of work, but I learned a lot."

Spence-Mohamed recognized her family and community support system, including Constance Lake First Nation's Chief Ramona Sutherland who was in attendance and congratulated Spence-Mohamed on her achievements.

"My heart is bursting for all the role-modelling she is going to do for our youth," said Sutherland.

Spence-Mohamed said that she hopes to continue her education and pursue a master's in Indigenous psychology, and she hopes that young people will see how they can pursue their goals through her example.

"I hope the next generation will educate themselves," she said, adding that she'd help younger people interested in what she does.

Timmins MPP George Pirie said that services like this are needed in the community.

"I can say how happy I am that you're providing this service here today in Timmins," said Pirie. "Because it's much needed."

Mayor Michelle Boileau said that having Spence-Mohamed in Timmins means that her clients could see themselves in their provider and that's important.

"You are now a role model for other young women and men with similar backgrounds and similar stories," said Boileau.

Representatives from both MPP Charlie Angus and the Timmins BIA offered their congratulations and support for her venture as well.

For more information, find Okakeskimiwew on Facebook or call 705-203-0526

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com