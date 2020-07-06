The Office 's Leslie David Baker Launches Kickstarter to Fund Uncle Stan Spinoff

Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson for all nine seasons on The Office, wants to bring the beloved character back to the small screen.

Last week, the actor began teasing Stanley's potential return in series of videos on Instagram. Sitting on his porch in a bright Hawaiian shirt, Baker assumed the character's famously grumpy mannerisms and tone.

"Yeah, I'm back," he said with a sigh in one video. "And I'm going to need a cocktail if I'm staying."

In his captions, Baker, 62, directed fans to click the link in his bio, which navigates to a Kickstarter page for a project called Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement.

Here's the project description: "After enjoying his retirement in Florida, carving wood, enjoying the white sand beaches, and dancing to old disco, Uncle Stan (Leslie David Baker) gets a call from his nephew Lucky in Los Angeles asking for help with his two kids and running his motorcycle/flower shop. With his business failing, his kids growing up without enough attention, and on the brink of losing his patience with the cast of characters he has working in the shop, Lucky is going to need all the help he can get from no-nonsense Uncle Stan."

"When Lucky picks up his uncle at LAX in a motorcycle with a sidecar laden with flowers and no room for his luggage, Uncle Stan knows that he will be in for quite the adventure and challenge. With his unique personality and business acumen that he has acquired over decades, Stan is sure to clash once or twice with the wild personalities that Lucky has working in the shop. With his lady friend and soon-to-be fiancé completely in the dark, Uncle Stan must take swift action to make sure that not only his nephew comes out on top, but that he is able to maintain some semblance of his previously comfortable lifestyle moving forward."

As of Monday, the page had raised over $28,000 of its $300,000 goal. The deadline is set for Aug. 1; the project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by then.

Baker thanked fans for their support thus far in another Instagram video on Sunday.

"I'd like to thank you for supporting our new project, Uncle Stan," he said. "And I'd like to say that, on behalf of myself and on behalf of my business partner, Sardar Khan, we are happy to be able to bring this project to you and we'd like your continued support with this project — not only by your donations, but also by word of mouth, telling people about this project."

"Our goal is to bring a high quality program and involve all of the fans that have been so very supportive of my career these past 16 years," he continued, adding, "Yes, this project is real, it is legitimate, and it will be a pleasure to bring it to you with your help."