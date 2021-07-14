Go to the office just one day a month, TUI tells 3,000 staff

Go to the office just one day a month, Tui tells 9,000 staff (PA Archive)

Britain’s largest travel company is to allow its 3,000 office-based staff to work from home permanently if they want and will require them to be in once a month.

Tui UK said it was “redefining its working culture” after “realising that almost all office-based roles could be done remotely”.

Consultation with staff revealed that many enjoyed the better work-life balance provided by working from home and wanted to continue it.

Employees will still need to come in once a month “to attend face-to-face team meetings or collaboration events”.

TUI’s offices will remain open for staff members who want to commute.

Andrew Flintham, managing director, said: “This move to a permanent flexible way of working will enhance our culture and organisational productivity.”

It comes after TUI cancelled more holidays until August scuppering plans for more Britons hoping to jet abroad this summer.

This may be a surprise for many holiday hopefuls amid new travel rules being introduced next week.

From July 19, double-jabbed Britons will be able to return from amber list countries without having to quarantine upon their return provided they have a negative PCR test.

The government is also set to review its international travel rules to red, amber and green list destinations on Thursday.

Despite this, TUI has pulled the plug on several flights and holidays until July 31 at the earliest.

A TUI spokesperson said: “We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned.

“We are continually reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the Government updates every three weeks, with the next update expected on the 15th July.”

