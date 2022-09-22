Office Furniture Market Future Outlook To (2022-2030) | Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis By Global Size & Share, Raw Materials, Growing Demands, Innovative Trends, Future Prospects, Sales & Revenue, Growth Factors, and Economic Factors

Industry Research
·11 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

This report studies the Office Furniture market, covering market size for segment by type (Wood, Metals, etc.), by application (Enterprise, Hospitals, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

Pune, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2022-2030 REPORT ON GLOBAL OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET BY PLAYER, REGION, TYPE, APPLICATION AND SALES CHANNEL:

Global “Office Furniture Market” 2016-2030 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years. Office Furniture Market opportunities analysis, strategic growth analysis, product launches, marketplace expanding, and technological innovations are also highlighted. The report uncovers Office Furniture market size, potential growth, trends and expansion strategies followed by top prominent players.

Get a Sample PDF of the report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/20745029

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Office Furniture from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Office Furniture market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Office Furniture Market Report 2016-2030

Office Furniture Market Top Manufacturers Analysis: The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

  • Steelcase

  • Herman Miller

  • Haworth

  • HNI Corporation

  • Okamura Corporation

  • Global Group

  • KI

  • Teknion

  • Knoll

  • Kinnarps Holding

  • Kimball Office

  • Kokuyo

  • ITOKI

  • Uchida Yoko

  • Vitra Holding

  • Nowy Styl

  • Groupe Clestra Hausermann

  • Izzy+

  • Lienhard Office Group

  • Koninkije Ahrend

  • USM Holding

  • Bene

  • Sedus Stoll

  • Martela

  • Scandinavian Business Seating

  • EFG Holding

  • Fursys

  • AURORA

  • SUNON

  • Quama

The report focuses on the Office Furniture market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Office Furniture market.

Based On Product Types, the Office Furniture market from 2016 to 2030 is primarily split into:

  • Wood

  • Metals

  • Plastic

  • Others

Based On Applications, the Office Furniture market from 2016 to 2030 covers:

  • Enterprise

  • Hospitals

  • Schools

  • Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

  • Direct Channel

  • Distribution Channel

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20745029

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2016 -2030) of the following regions:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Major Highlights of Office Furniture Market Report:

  • Define and discuss the growth of the global Office Furniture market

  • Analyze the various segments and dynamics of the Office Furniture market

  • To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.

  • The key objective of presenting an in-depth research study on the global Office Furniture market is to conduct an extensive analysis and Office Furniture performance.

  • The report highlights the latest trends, market drivers, and investment avenues for the new entrants and the market players looking for market expansion.

  • It is helpful to combine relevant facts and offers a wealth of information and analysis on the global Office Furniture market.

  • This report assesses the performance and profit potential of the global Office Furniture market. Different variables are used to analyze attractiveness and strengths.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

  • The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.

  • The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

  • Data regarding the Office Furniture Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and product types is inculcated in the report.

  • Region-based analysis of the Office Furniture Industry market:

  • The Office Furniture Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • Which are the five top players of the Office Furniture market?

  • How will the Office Furniture market change in the upcoming years?

  • Which product and application will take a share of the Office Furniture market?

  • What are the drivers and restraints of the Office Furniture market?

  • Which regional market will show the highest growth?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Office Furniture market throughout the forecast period?

  • What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

  • What are the challenges to grow in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

  • Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

  • What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/20745029

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Office Furniture market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Office Furniture Market Forecast Report 2016-2030:

Chapter 1 Office Furniture Market Overview
1.1 Office Furniture Definition
1.2 Global Office Furniture Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)
1.3 Global Office Furniture Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)
1.4 Global Office Furniture Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)
1.5 Global Office Furniture Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)
1.6 Global Office Furniture Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)
1.7 Office Furniture Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Office Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Office Furniture Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.2 Global Office Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.3 Global Office Furniture Average Price by Player (2019-2021)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Office Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Office Furniture Market by Type
3.1.1 Wood
3.1.2 Metals
3.1.3 Plastic
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Global Office Furniture Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Office Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
3.4 Global Office Furniture Average Price by Type (2016-2021)
3.5 Leading Players of Office Furniture by Type in 2021
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Office Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Office Furniture Market by Application
4.1.1 Enterprise
4.1.2 Hospitals
4.1.3 Schools
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Office Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Office Furniture by Application in 2021
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Office Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Office Furniture Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Office Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Office Furniture by Sales Channel in 2021
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Office Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Region
6.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size and CAGR by Region (2016-2030)
6.2 Global Office Furniture Sales and Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
6.3 Global Office Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
6.4 North America
6.4.1 North America Market by Country
6.4.2 North America Office Furniture Market Share by Type
6.4.3 North America Office Furniture Market Share by Application
6.4.4 United States
6.4.5 Canada
6.4.6 Mexico
6.5 Europe
6.5.1 Europe Market by Country
6.5.2 Europe Office Furniture Market Share by Type
6.5.3 Europe Office Furniture Market Share by Application
6.5.4 Germany
6.5.5 UK
6.5.6 France
6.5.7 Italy
6.5.8 Russia
6.5.9 Spain
6.6 Asia-Pacific
6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country
6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Office Furniture Market Share by Type
6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Office Furniture Market Share by Application
6.6.4 China
6.6.5 Japan
6.6.6 Korea
6.6.7 India
6.6.8 Southeast Asia
6.6.9 Australia
6.7 South America
6.7.1 South America Market by Country
6.7.2 South America Office Furniture Market Share by Type
6.7.3 South America Office Furniture Market Share by Application
6.7.4 Brazil
6.7.5 Argentina
6.7.6 Colombia
6.8 Middle East & Africa
6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country
6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture Market Share by Type
6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture Market Share by Application
6.8.4 UAE
6.8.5 Saudi Arabia
6.8.6 South Africa
6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Office Furniture Players
7.1 Steelcase
7.1.1 Company Snapshot
7.1.2 Product/Service Offered
7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)
7.2 Herman Miller
7.3 Haworth
7.4 HNI Corporation
7.5 Okamura Corporation
7.6 Global Group
7.7 KI
7.8 Teknion
7.9 Knoll
7.10 Kinnarps Holding
7.11 Kimball Office
7.12 Kokuyo
7.13 ITOKI
7.14 Uchida Yoko
7.15 Vitra Holding
7.16 Nowy Styl
7.17 Groupe Clestra Hausermann
7.18 Izzy+
7.19 Lienhard Office Group
7.20 Koninkije Ahrend
7.21 USM Holding
7.22 Bene
7.23 Sedus Stoll
7.24 Martela
7.25 Scandinavian Business Seating
7.26 EFG Holding
7.27 Fursys
7.28 AURORA
7.29 SUNON
7.30 Quama

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Office Furniture
8.1 Industrial Chain of Office Furniture
8.2 Upstream of Office Furniture
8.3 Downstream of Office Furniture

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Office Furniture (2022-2030)
9.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2022-2030)
9.2 Global Office Furniture Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2022-2030)
9.3 Global Office Furniture Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2022-2030)
9.4 Global Office Furniture Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2022-2030)
9.5 Global Office Furniture Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2030)

Chapter 10 Appendix
10.1 Research Methodology
10.2 Data Sources
10.3 Disclaimer
10.4 Analysts Certification

Detailed TOC of Global Office Furniture Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/20745029

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.\

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Latest Stories

  • Avalanche make Nathan MacKinnon highest-paid player in NHL

    The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Andrea Lee rises again and wins Portland for 1st LPGA title

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a year of having to bounce back, Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine Sunday to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title. Lee took the lead for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then hit a superb bunker shot from left of the 17th green to save par and keep a two-shot lead. She was in the middle of the 18th fairway when she watched Daniela Darq

  • Zdeno Chara announces retirement after 24 NHL seasons

    Zdeno Chara is finally hanging them up after an illustrious 24-year career, notably winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 and the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2009.

  • Canadians Conners and Pendrith split up for first round of Presidents Cup

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith will not be partnered for the first round of the Presidents Cup. International team captain Trevor Immelman split them up in the first round's draw. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., will partner with South Korea's Sungjae Im against Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the round's second match. Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will team with Chile's Mito Pereira against Tony Finau and Max Homa. The best-on-best tournament sees

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Oilers sign Virtanen to tryout agreement two months after not guilty verdict

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout agreement two months after the former Vancouver forward was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged in January in connection with an incident in a downtown Vancouver hotel room in September 2017. He was a right-winger for the Canucks when the allegations surfaced in May 2021. The team placed him on leave and bought out his contract the following month. The case was heard in B.C. Supreme Court, and

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • Top 'beast-mode' moments of Zdeno Chara's illustrious NHL career

    Zdeno Chara boasted a rare mix of size, physicality, nastiness and talent never before seen in the NHL. Here are the "Big Z" moments that define his career.

  • Maple Leafs add Dairy Farmers of Ontario logo to jerseys for upcoming season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs will sport a "Milk" patch on their jersey this season after reaching a partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario. The multi-year agreement comes into effect as the NHL introduces a sweater partner branding program that allows teams to sell advertising on their jerseys beginning this upcoming season. The patch, featuring the Dairy Farmers of Ontario's longtime logo — the word "Milk" in a stylized cursive font — will be added to the upper right of the Leafs' jerse

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • What would it take for a non-QB to win MVP?

    Quarterbacks have won NFL MVP for nine straight seasons, but could Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons be a dark horse to upset recent tradition this year?

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Roller derby athletes from Calgary and Lethbridge earn lead roles on Canada's junior team

    As a teenager, Jenna McLean read a lot of Harley Quinn graphic novels, where she'd see the DC Comics character whizzing around a roller derby track. The sport intrigued her, and she started doing some research to see how she could get involved, even watching footage of high level players to learn what she could. Then, after watching Whip It, the 2009 film focused on roller derby, she was hooked. "The general vibe of the sport was really interesting to me because it's so tough," she said. "It was

  • MLSE's Larry Tanenbaum re-elected chair of NBA board of governors

    NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the NBA board of governors. Tanenbaum, the longtime chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, became the first Canadian owner to serve as chairman of the board when he was first elected to the post in 2017. The Toronto native has served on the NBA advisory/finance committee since 2008 and was part of the planning committee from 2000-14. He also had stints on several other committees, including

  • Blues' Scandella out several months after having hip surgery

    Days before opening training camp, the St. Louis Blues have a hole to fill on their blue line. Defenseman Marco Scandella is expected to miss a majority of the coming NHL season after undergoing surgery on his right hip joint. He got injured during offseason training in late August and will be re-evaluated in six months. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced the timeline for Scandella's absence Tuesday. The first on-ice sessions of camp are scheduled for Thursday, with the season opener

  • Oilers sign Virtanen to tryout agreement two months after not guilty verdict

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen repeated himself throughout Monday’s media availability at Rogers Place. That he did things the right way. That he let the legal process play out. And he understands that there may be Oilers fans who will never believe his side of the story if he earns a spot on the team this fall. “Everyone has their own opinion on everything,” said Virtanen, the former Vancouver Canucks winger who in July was found not guilty of sexual assault by a B.C. Supreme Court jury. “I think tha

  • Canada 'likely' to drop vaccine mandates, permitting unvaccinated athletes to play

    Unvaccinated professional athletes like MLB players could be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. The federal government is leaning toward dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering Canada — ending random COVID-19 testing at airports — and making the use of the ArriveCan app optional by the end of this month, a senior government source told CBC News. While multiple sources said Ottawa is "likely" to drop these mandatory requirements by Se

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin