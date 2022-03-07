Office for First Nations health complaints key to bettering Sask. system: researchers

A federally funded ombudsperson's office will be opened under the guidance of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. It was announced last month and is expected to open later this year. (Kamon_Wongnon/Shutterstock - image credit)

Racism within the health-care system has prevented First Nations people from seeking and receiving proper care, according to Dr. Veronica McKinney, director of northern medical services at the University of Saskatchewan college of medicine.

"We know there's huge disparities between the health care of Indigenous peoples and the general population of Saskatchewan," McKinney said.

That's why McKinney is looking forward to a new initiative meant to collect evidence and reveal the extent of the disparities.

Last month, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents Saskatchewan's First Natiosn, announced the creation of a First Nations health care ombudsperson's office that is expected to open later this year. It will be tasked with advocating for First Nations people and handling their complaints involving racism within the health-care system.

Why people don't report

McKinney said the province lacks data on how widespread issues of racism are. She said there are many reasons why First Nations people haven't filed formal complaints when encountering racism in the system.

People don't know who to contact or their complaints can get bounced around between sectors, often creating more harm or shame, she said.

"[People are] asked to repeat their stories over and over and over again. When you think about it for these things to happen it's usually at the most vulnerable times of their lives — and it's usually something that's traumatizing for them," she said.

"It's a very sort of disconnected system that really doesn't allow that patient's voice to be heard in a way that I think it should."

She said First Nations people living in remote communities or "on the rez" won't complain because they fear it will lead to repercussions for a family member who works at facility or will need to seek care themselves. She said people are afraid of driving away providers because recruitment to remote areas is difficult.

This leads people who have been harmed to stay silent.

McKinney said this means little change within the system and a lot of distrust among First Nations people.

"When they do require health care, they're only going up at the last minute when it's often a very desperate situation. Maybe there's a misdiagnosis of cancer and it's too late to really treat."

Nothing is more alienating for patients who are vulnerable and needing care than experiencing discrimination, said Caroline Tait, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan who works with the Indigenous Peoples' Health Research Centre. For years she's conducted community-based research with First Nations and Métis communities.

"Feeling that people don't want you there, they don't like you.… There's lots of emotional, psychological fallout from that for people," Tait said. "They will avoid seeking treatments that they need."

She said patients with chronic conditions have recurring treatments that they can't avoid, so they often won't report mistreatment because they fear punishment for being a "difficult patient."

Highlighting patterns of behaviour

Tait said the new ombudsperson's office could help people understand their own experiences, adding it's difficult for some to articulate their experiences. For example, she said it can be hard for a patient to prove why they seemed to wait longer than anyone else for care — but a pattern of behaviour is revealing.

That's why she's also hopeful the office will also be able to dig into data, noting it's important to know if Indigenous people face disproportionate wait times for care like organ transplants or hip replacements.

Tait would like to see this First Nations-led initiative pave the path for a Métis ombudsperson's office. She said the ombudsperson, independent of the province, will create positive change for the entire health-care system as they exposes gaps.

"It's very easy for people's experiences and their negative experiences with the health-care system to be dismissed."