The Office & Commercial Coffee Equipment & Supplies Market is expected to grow by $ 1.87 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

87 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Our report on the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments and growing foodservice and cafe chains. In addition, the growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America analysis includes end-user and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Offices

• Healthcare and hospitality

• Education

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada



This study identifies the increased product innovation leading to product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market growth in North America during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America covers the following areas:

• Office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market sizing

• Office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market forecast

• Office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market vendors in North America that include Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., DeLonghi Spa, Farmer Bros Co., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Luigi Lavazza Spa, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Royal Cup Inc. Also, the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

