The Office boss Greg Daniels won't revive the show because fans already "found out where everybody was"

The Office US probably won't be revived, despite a huge appetite for more from the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees.

Showrunner Greg Daniels recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his latest projects Upload and Space Force (which reunites him with Steve Carell), but the hot topic of an Office revival was soon addressed.

If you're a fan of the show, what you're about to read will probably be slightly upsetting.

"I love doing The Office more than anything and if we were going to revisit it, I would want to do it," he shared.

"I think when all these [revival] rumours started to fly around, it was when they rebooted Will and Grace, and I think people were assuming that an Office reboot would be pretty much like that – it would be getting the entire cast back together and just continuing where we left off.

"But you know, I went back to run the show in season 9 after discussing it with the main cast and part of our idea was we were gonna wrap it up, you know, we were gonna write towards the finale and have an ending, and so a lot of the characters left the office and we went forward by a year, we found out where everybody was," continued Greg.

Further on in the interview, Greg said fans' expectation of everyone "getting back on the saddle" was a bit unrealistic, as of course nothing was really left hanging by the end of season 9.

However, he also acknowledged how fans are still crazy about the sitcom, so its future isn't necessarily determined by previous storylines.

