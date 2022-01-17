Draper Esprit VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

17 January 2022

Offer for Subscription Full

The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc is very pleased to announce that offer for subscription which launched on 12 November 2021 has reached full capacity of £30 million (being £20 million plus the overallotment facility of £10 million) and no further applications will now be accepted.

Shares in respect of the remaining unallotted applications for the 2021/22 tax year are expected to be allotted on 1 April 2022. Shares in respect of applications for the 2022/23 tax year are expected to be allotted on 8 April 2022.



