Offer leisure facilities to persuade communities to host wind farms, says infrastructure tsar

Onshore wind farm - Jose Sarmento Mato/Bloomberg

Sports facilities should be offered to persuade communities to host onshore wind turbines, the Government’s infrastructure tsar has said.

Decisions on onshore wind construction in England should also be taken away from local councils and considered as nationally significant infrastructure, a report from the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) recommended.

Planning rules in place since 2016 mean local councils decide whether to give the green light to new onshore wind turbines and must prove that they have local support, which has effectively brought development to a halt.

The NIC said developers should be obliged to offer benefits in exchange for communities hosting turbines and other major infrastructure such as electricity pylons or reservoirs.

Sir John Armitt, the chairman of the committee, said this could include sports facilities or libraries as well as reduced energy bills.

“There are communities which are clearly going to be directly impacted,” he said. “Wind turbines are a fairly obvious one, both visually and to some extent from noise impact.

“So might they get a rebate on their electricity bills? Something to make the pain a little bit easier to bear from being impacted? People complain that their libraries are being closed, people complain that they don’t have sufficient sports facilities.”

The report, commissioned in February by Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, comes as the Government finalises its consultation on reforming planning rules for onshore wind.

The renewables industry has warned that the current proposal, which keeps onshore wind within local council decision-making, will not unblock development.

Speaking at an event last month, Graham Stuart, the energy security minister, said more onshore wind would be needed to get to net zero but the Government was “determined not to have it imposed”.

The Government is also yet to announce a long-planned consultation on ensuring community benefits of onshore wind.

A government spokesman said: “We are reforming the planning process to clear the path for the energy infrastructure we need to secure our domestic energy supply and deliver the transport connectivity, water and waste management this country needs.

“That’s why we recently published our Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects Action Plan to ensure it is better, faster and fairer. We welcome the National Infrastructure Commission’s report and will respond in due course.”