‘The Offer’ Director Adam Arkin Breaks Down the Finale’s Biggest Moments, From ‘The Godfather’ Premiere to the Oscars

Jolie Lash
·6 min read
‘The Offer’ Director Adam Arkin Breaks Down the Finale’s Biggest Moments, From ‘The Godfather’ Premiere to the Oscars

After a lengthy journey that involved pacifying mercurial businessmen and mob bosses, navigating tricky politics and permits, and working hard to get Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) all the talent he needed past the studio, Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) and the team finally completed and released “The Godfather” in the season finale of “The Offer.”

(Spoiler alert: This article contains details from the season finale of “The Offer.”)

The final episode of the Paramount+ limited series offered some closure all around as the film premiered to critical acclaim, went on to win several of the big Oscars, including Best Picture, and set up the journey for the sequel. But the final episode also captured some sad partings, like when Bob Evans (Matthew Goode) saw his marriage to Ali McGraw (Meredith Garretson) conclude, Bettye McCartt (Juno Temple) left Al’s employ to start her own agency, and Al parted ways with Bob and “The Godfather” franchise to move on to other creative projects, including “The Longest Yard.”

Director Adam Arkin, who helmed the finale, took TheWrap behind the scenes, discussing what went into making many of the end’s biggest moments.

Also Read:
‘The Offer': Matthew Goode on Getting Movie Mogul Bob Evans During ‘Godfather’ Era Right

“The Godfather” Premiere

“That was a pretty magical experience,” Arkin said. “The key to that, from a technical standpoint, was finding that crane shot that then allows them to move inside and into the theater. That was a situation where we had a lot of tracks that ran from outside to inside and there were these double doors on the other side of the box office that allowed us to just take that journey with Ruddy as he gets out of the car and travels into that universe of celebration and acceptance. That was the hope — to feel in Ruddy’s mind that we were seeing him for the first time feeling like he was fully at the center of something that had that magic to it.

“And there were so many elements about that sequence that were fun to shoot. The length of that lobby — you couldn’t point your camera in any direction without seeing something that was worth filming. And to have all of the characters assembled there, I love. I loved the way it ended up. The way we were able to make use of that staircase at the end of the lobby and have all of them: Ruddy, Coppola, Puzo and Evans holding their press conference, it was a joy of a sequence to shoot and actually, for something as complex as it was … it was a night that went extraordinarily smoothly. And I think it was because everybody just kind of felt the magic of what that environment provided.”

Also Read:
‘The Offer’ Producers Talk Taking on the Making of ‘The Godfather’: It Was ‘Really Exciting and Scary as Hell!’ (Video)

The 1973 Oscars

The production didn’t have the resources to recreate the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and bring in hundreds of extras, so they kept things tight, focusing in on the group of “Godfather” main players, including Al and Frances as they sat in the audience as the winners were called.

“We really wanted to find a way of shooting it that would allow you to kind of be in the headspace of the characters experiencing that rather than an onlooker and it also kept true to a premise that the whole show tried to take on which was, if you notice it, over the 10 episodes, there’s never anything from ‘The Godfather’ that is repeated verbatim,” Arkin said. “You don’t see an actual scene from ‘The Godfather.’ In ‘The Offer,’ you see all of the action leading up to it or you see the people watching it being filmed, but you never see a duplication of it.

“And again, with the Oscars, we weren’t duplicating the speeches, we weren’t duplicating things that anybody can look at on YouTube and see at the event. We were trying to live in the world of what was going on for the characters and in their own emotional state and wanted to find a way of conveying that power in a sort of impressionistic way. And because we’re dealing with multiple awards being handed out, we finally arrived at the idea that there could be almost a kind … of hypnotic repetition of the reading of the names and the emotional state of each person in their seats as they were listening to that. And it allowed us to do it in a very contained way that was achievable. I think there’s great satisfaction and feeling like it had an emotional power to it without throwing money at the problem and doing it with lots of flashing lights and hundreds of people,” he said.

Also Read:
‘The Offer’: See How Justin Chambers Transformed Into Marlon Brando (Exclusive Video)

Bob and Ali’s Meeting That Ends in Divorce Decision

“I think all of us who have had heartbreak in our lives can relate to some aspects of that scene — the mistakes we make sometimes in prioritizing things that maybe need to be reordered and the price that we pay for that. Matthew [Goode, who plays Bob] is an absolutely brilliant actor. And, you know, both his jubilance, if that’s the word, getting to see her again, coming into that in such a high emotional state and then crashing down when he realizes what she’s really there for, that was sort of like the crux of that scene, and he navigated that beautifully.”

On Bettye and Ruddy Going Their Separate Ways in Business

“To be totally frank, it didn’t require a huge amount of conversation,” Arkin said of his discussions with Temple and Teller. “The script was so well written and the emotional impact of that scene was very much on the page.

“There was a kind of bittersweet energy to everything at that point and I think their appreciation of one another, both within their characters, but also personally, inform that scene. And it just kind of laid out the way it did. I love the fact that we had that staircase kind of leading up to the second floor and the raw kind of construction of that environment. It just was a kind of beautiful blank canvas to be operating within and they made use of all of that. And as is always the case when actors are in that kind of a groove and you have an environment that’s that rich, a way of shooting it starts becoming evident if people are being allowed to follow their own instincts.”

“The Offer” is streaming on Paramount+.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Raptors' 33rd pick: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has bursted on to the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and the NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No.33 on the "Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Canada's Dorris speeds to gold, Routliffe adds bronze at Para swimming worlds

    Canadians collected a medal of each colour at the Para swimming world championships on Thursday. Danielle Dorris won gold in a championship-record time of 34.01 seconds, while Tess Routliffe added bronze in 35.40 seconds in the women's S7 50-metre butterfly event in Madeira, Portugal. Meanwhile, Nicholas Bennett added silver in the men's SM14 200m individual medley. Dorris, the 19-year-old from Moncton, N.B., previously won silver in the 100m backstroke in Portugal, leaving her with the same gol

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • AP source: Mavericks acquire Wood for 4 players

    A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized. It will not

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Charlottetown Islanders coach proud of team following 'historic season'

    The head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders says he's proud of what his team accomplished this year despite a bittersweet ending to a "historic season." The Islanders made it to the QMJHL final for the first time in their 19-year history following a season that saw them win a 48 regular-season games, a team record. After dropping the first three games of the championship series against the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Islanders escaped elimination by routing their opponents 7-0 in Game 4. It was