Offensive lineman David Foucault returns home, signs with Alouettes
CALGARY — The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault.
The native of Lasalle, Que., was selected fifth overall by the Alouettes in the 2014 CFL draft, but instead joined the Carolina Panthers and played five games with the NFL club that year.
He spent the next couple of seasons on Carolina's practice roster before joining the B.C. Lions in 2017.
The six-foot-eight, 319-pound Foucault played three seasons in Vancouver, helping running back John White amass 1,004 rushing yards in 2019.
Foucault will be reunited with Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in Montreal. Maciocia coached the Montreal Carabins when Foucault was a varsity player.
The Alouettes also announced that the club signed contracts with three players from the 2020 draft; defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock, receiver Vincent Alessandrini and running back Colton Klassen.
ERDOS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
CALGARY — Offensive lineman Brad Erdos is retiring from the CFL after six seasons with the Stampeders.
Erdos was selected by Calgary in the fourth round of the 2012 CFL draft out of Simon Fraser University.
He joined the team in 2014, eventually becoming a starter at right guard.
Erdos started every game in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Stampeders reached the Grey Cup game both years, winning the title in '18.
He missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury.
Erdos, who was born in Lethbridge, Alta., and raised in nearby Coaldale, appeared in 61 regular-season games and five playoff games with the Stampeders.
"I wish my career could have ended differently. Unfortunately, due to injuries, it is time to walk away.," Erdos said in a release. "But looking back on all the games, Grey Cups and many friendships, I couldn’t have asked for more."
RIDERS SIGN OFFENSIVE LINEMAN HENDERSON
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Seantrel Henderson.
The 6-7, 350-pound lineman joins the Roughriders after playing six years and 39 career games in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.
Henderson was selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Bills. In his rookie season he started all 16 games at right tackle and went on to start in a total 29 NFL games from 2014 through 2019.
Henderson's career has been slowed by injuries, and he missed most of the 2016 season due to complications from Crohn disease, including intestinal surgery.
LIONS EXTEND LONG SNAPPER
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed long snapper Tanner Doll to an extension.
The native of St. Albert, Alta., appeared in all 18 games for the Lions in 2019, and also played on special teams, contributing four tackles.
A third-round selection by Ottawa at the 2016 CFL draft by Ottawa, Doll appeared in 22 regular season games over two seasons with the Redblacks and earned a Grey Cup in his rookie campaign.
He then dressed for four games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018 before spending the rest of that season with the practice squad of the Edmonton Football Team prior to joining the Lions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.
The Canadian Press