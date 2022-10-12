Offensive line is supposed to be Cristobal’s strength. Right now, Miami’s is a weakness

Mario Cristobal promised the Miami Hurricanes’ offensive line would be better and through three games he delivered.

After Miami’s loss to the then-No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies in Week 3, the Hurricanes’ offensive line was, by just about any measure, one of the best in the nation. Miami was running for well over five yards per carry, protecting Tyler Van Dyke as well as it has protected a quarterback in years and grading out, according to Pro Football Focus, as one of the 30 best units in the Power 5 conferences.

In the last two games, the Hurricanes’ one-time strength is once again a weakness.

“I don’t think anyone’s in any way, shape or form trying to deny the fact that we have to improve,” said Cristobal, who has previous experience as the offensive line coach at Miami, as well as for the Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide.

In Week 4, the Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) averaged just 1.6 yards per carry and gave up four sacks in their stunning loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. On Saturday, Miami wasn’t much better, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry and surrendering two more sacks in a 27-24 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Injuries, of course, haven’t helped — Zion Nelson, who has missed two straight games after experiencing a setback following offseason knee surgery, will be a “game-day decision” Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies, Cristobal said; and fellow offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun is also questionable after leaving last game with an injury — yet the Hurricanes can’t use it as a major excuse because Nelson missed so much time early in the season and the struggles started even before Oluwaseun’s injury.

After finding some success up front early in the season, Miami saw a different sort of defensive scheme against the Blue Raiders, then saw North Carolina copy Middle Tennessee by sticking an extra defender in the box and the Hurricanes haven’t been able to adjust.

“We’ve got to always block better, and work at technique and fundamentals, especially when you’re getting some of the plus-one stuff we’ve been getting,” Cristobal said. “An extra guy in the box — you’re getting some pressure.”

If Nelson and Oluwaseun can’t go this weekend, Miami will likely roll with an offensive line of, from left to right: John Campbell Jr., Jalen Rivers, Jakai Clark, Logan Sagopolu and DJ Scaife Jr.

Clark also exited the game last week with an injury, but Cristobal expects the offensive lineman to play.

While this quintet isn’t exactly bursting with star power, Rivers and Scaife were both blue-chip recruits, Campbell drew persistent praise from Cristobal throughout the summer and first month of the season, Clark is a fourth-year starter and Sagopolu, formerly of Oregon, was a hand-picked addition by Cristobal via the transfer portal in January. It’s a group Cristobal was mostly willing to trust to run a run-heavy, power offense at the start of the year to relative success. The breakdowns, he said, can’t be traced back to just one or two issues.

“There’s a combination of things. I think we’re out of sync in the run game,” Cristobal said. “We have to find different ways to move the football. We’ve run just about every scheme in the book.”

Inevitably, Cristobal’s lines will get better because he recruits at a high level at the position. The additions of five-star tackle Francis Mauigoa, All-American interior lineman Connor Lew and potentially four more offensive linemen in the Class of 2023 will go a long way.

For now, Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis have to make do with what they have, and the standard, based on Cristobal’s track record, is higher.

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone intended for Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Jason Brownlee (1) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Miami expects Tyrique Stevenson back

Like Clark, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson should be good to go this week when the Hurricanes hit the road to face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

For the second straight game, Stevenson left early due to an injury last weekend, although Miami never gave a specific reason for this absence. The defensive back missed the second half of the Middle Tennessee game with a “lower-extremity” injury, Cristobal said last month.

The junior has started all five games at corner so far this year and has 10 tackles, an interception and one pass defended.