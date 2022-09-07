Off-White™ Debuts First Campaign by Art and Image Director, Ibrahim Kamara

Ibrahim Kamara has debuted his first campaign after being named art and image director of Off-White™.

The Fall/Winter 2022 visuals highlight men's and women's collections designed by Virgil Abloh while showcasing the brand's evolving vision. Dressed in a blue color theme inspired by textiles from West Africa, the images shot in Chefchaouen, Morocco celebrate Off-White™'s legacy.

Kamara shared in a statement, "Making a successful luxury brand in nine years is genius. It’s a feat that I admire and hope to continue building upon with a rich legacy. [Virgil] revolutionized streetwear and luxury that crosses generations and decades." He continued, "[Virgil] showed the world that the underrepresented, the underdogs and Black people, in particular, have brilliant minds and can push and compete equally in the establishment. He inspired hope and brought about change. Virgil Abloh was one of the freest-thinking black men of our time."

The womenswear collection features micro-mini skirts, low-rise jeans and pants, while other staples include oversized jackets, pants, overalls and more. In addition to the ready-to-wear pieces, the campaign spotlights the brand's eyewear collection as well as Off-White™ Paperwork, the label's first beauty line.

See the FW22 campaign above and below. The range is now available at Off-White™'s stores and online.

