Off of work or school? What to do in Kansas City this New Year’s weekend

A lot of kids and adults have one thing in common at this time of year, and it’s all too rare free time. Whether you’re on vacation or enjoying a nice break before the next semester, here are a few things you, your family and your friends can visit in Kansas City over the New Year’s weekend.

When in doubt, go ice skating, Kansas City’s public ice skating rink is open on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and New Year’s Day from noon to 11 p.m. It’s also open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It costs $8 for adults and children ages 4 and older, while it’s free for children ages 4 and under. Ice skate rental is $4.

They’ll have numerous activities for all ages on New Year’s Eve. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., enjoy their Noon Year’s Eve Kids Disco. It includes a pizza buffet, bowling and a balloon drop at noon. Admission is $20 and you can register here.

Later in the night, Pinstripes hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration. With complimentary champagne for the adults and sparkling juice for the kids, it’ll be a great night for bowling, bocce ball before more balloons drop at 8 p.m. and midnight. You can make a reservation here

There’s also a pajama brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year’s Day. The buffet is $27 for adults and $12 for children ages 6-12. Make a reservation for you and the family here.

Make bracelets, paper sparklers and more at Science City on New Year’s Eve. Starting at 10 a.m., families can learn about different New Year’s traditions around the world, followed by a balloon drop at 6 p.m. to end the day.

Tickets for Science City’s Noon Year’s Eve event can be purchased here. It’ll also be open throughout the weekend and regular tickets can be bought here.

Highlighting Kansas City’s past, present and future on its three floors, the renovated museum is the perfect spot to introduce the city to family and friends that have traveled in for the holiday, or to check out if you haven’t seen it yet and are off work.

Admission is free, and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. It’ll be open from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are separated into different time blocks and can be found here.

We also have a guide to the best museums in the area.