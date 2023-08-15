Off-Road Titans Clash: Porsche 911 Dakar vs. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In a fierce showdown, Lamborghini's V10 muscle challenges Porsche's iconic prowess.

Off-road enthusiasts were in for a treat last November when Porsche unveiled its 911 Dakar, closely followed by Lamborghini's Huracan Sterrato reveal. Recently, these rugged beasts went head-to-head in a thrilling drag race, testing which off-roader truly dominates the speed charts.

Under the hood, the Huracan Sterrato boasts a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, dishing out a solid 602 horsepower and a torque of 413 pound-feet. In contrast, Porsche's 911 Dakar is powered by a compact twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine, delivering 473 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.

To prepare for the unforgiving off-road terrains, both carmakers undertook significant modifications. Porsche equipped its 911 with an adjustable suspension that can lift by 2.0 inches, extendable to 3.2 inches if required. On the other hand, the Huracan received a 1.7-inch lift coupled with an enhanced version of Lamborghini's Integrated Vehicle Dynamics system.

Performance-wise, the Sterrato boasts a sprint to 62 mph in a swift 3.4 seconds, pushing its limits up to 162 mph. The Dakar matches the acceleration feat but has its speed capped at a modest 150 mph.

In their first racing encounter, the Huracan Sterrato immediately took the lead, leaving the 911 Dakar trailing and unable to bridge the distance. However, during their second face-off, roles reversed. The Porsche managed an impressive start, maintaining its lead and claiming its sole triumphant finish ahead of the Lamborghini.

These exhilarating races reaffirm that while specs are crucial, real-world performance can often spring surprises, delighting motorsport fans worldwide.

