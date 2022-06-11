Off to hike in Idaho? Here’s how to prepare for rattlesnakes before you go

There are 12 snake species in Idaho, ranging from the common North American racer to the rare but beautiful ring-necked snake.

But only two of those 12 are venomous: the Western rattlesnake and the less-common Prairie rattlesnake.

Although rattlesnakes are generally not aggressive, they will strike when threatened or provoked, such as by unaware hikers and climbers in the Boise Foothills and mountains of Idaho. And not only do those bites hurt, but they’re venomous, too.

Between 7,000 and 8,000 people are bitten by snakes in the U.S. per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and about five of those people die. For those bitten specifically by a rattlesnake, between 10-44% of people suffer a lasting injury or disability.

Although rattlesnakes are active year-round, most rattlesnake bites in Idaho occur between April and October, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as snakes are more active during the summer and humans spend more time in nature.

The Western rattlesnake is active throughout most of Idaho, including the Treasure Valley, while the Prairie rattlesnake is mostly found in Lemhi, Custer, Valley and Idaho counties.

About 75% of rattlesnake bites are venomous, and although they are rarely fatal to humans, it still warrants a medical emergency. Rattlesnake venom can cause tissue damage and affect your blood circulatory system, which can lead to internal hemorrhaging, according to health information provider Healthline.

Both the Western and Prairie rattlesnakes can be identified by the sound of their rattle, triangular-shaped head and tan, brown and gray scaling, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting. Both snakes can grow up to about 3 feet in length.

The Department of Agriculture provides a list of safety precautions to help people avoid rattlesnake bites, and what to do if bitten by one.

Precautions

Wear over-the-ankle boots, thick socks or loose, long pants whenever hiking. Never wear sandals or go barefoot when hiking through the wilderness.

Stick to well-used trails and avoid walking through long grass, where snakes could be resting or hiding.

Always watch where you are putting your hands and feet, especially if climbing up a rock face.

If a fallen tree is in your path, don’t step directly over it in case a snake is on the other side; step on top first and make sure you won’t be walking into danger.

Don’t turn over logs or rocks unless necessary, and only do so while wearing thick gloves. Also, check stumps before sitting down and shake out sleeping bags before getting inside.

Don’t grab random “sticks” or “branches” when in the water — rattlesnakes can swim.

What to do if bitten