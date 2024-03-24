Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Jump Start

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! Jump Start

Constructor: Taylor Johnson

Editor: Amanda Rafkin

March 24, 2024

What I Learned from Today’s Puzzle

CLARA (6A: "The Eyes of My Mother" actress Wong) The Eyes of My Mother is a black-and-white horror film released in 2016. CLARA Wong portrays a character named Kimiko. Horror is not my preferred genre (I can't watch it or read it without having nightmares), so this movie is new to me. However, I've decided I like CLARA Wong, as her Instagram bio states she is an "actor, animal enthusiast, people-watcher, Oxford comma user, and student of life." Let's hear it for the Oxford comma!

OTOMI (14A: People of the central Mexican Plateau) The OTOMI are indigenous people of North America. OTOMI people currently live in several places in central Mexico.

DRIVE ME CRAZY (37A: 1999 rom-com starring Melissa Joan Hart) The 1999 rom-com, DRIVE ME CRAZY, is based on Todd Strasser's book, How I Created My Perfect Prom Date. Melissa Joan Hart plays the role of high school senior, Nicole, who makes a deal with her childhood friend and neighbor, Chase (Adrian Grenier). The two pretend to date each other in order to make the people they are interested in jealous. In typical rom-com fashion, antics ensue.

Random Thoughts & Interesting Things

DEI (19A: Organizational frameworks that promote the fair treatment of all people (Abbr.)) DEI stands for "diversity, equity, and inclusion."

MISS (20A: What a white peg signifies in Battleship) I appreciate this playful clue. In the game Battleship, a MISS is denoted by a white peg, and a hit is denoted by a red peg.

STEPMOM (30A: Carol Brady to Greg, Peter and Bobby on "The Brady Bunch") Did anyone else read this clue and immediately start singing The Brady Bunch theme song? "Here's the story of a lovely lady / Who was bringing up three very lovely girls..." It's been many years since I've seen The Brady Bunch, but I can still sing the theme song in its entirety. The Brady Bunch originally aired from 1969-1974. Florence Henderson played the role of Carol Brady, STEPMOM to Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher Knight), and Bobby (Mike Lookinland).

COMETS (55A: Icy "dirtballs" in space) It's true, COMETS are essentially dirty snowballs traveling through space. Left over from the formation of the solar system approximately 4.6 billion years ago, COMETS are made of dust, rocks, and ice. COMETS orbit the Sun. When a COMET gets close to the Sun, it heats up, and releases dust and gases that trail behind the COMET and form its characteristic tail.

RIO (65A: ___ de Janeiro, Brazil) RIO de Janeiro is the second most populous city in Brazil, and one of the Southern Hemisphere's most visited cities. RIO de Janeiro is located along the Atlantic Ocean, and one of its nicknames is "Cidade Maravilhosa" ("Marvelous City").

SAN (68A: ___ Francisco, California) SAN Francisco is the fourth-largest city in the U.S. state of California. SAN Francisco is located on the SAN Francisco Peninsula, along the Pacific Ocean.

MOIST (69A: Much-hated synonym for "damp") This clue made me laugh! It's true, about 20% of people detest the word MOIST. Scientists have studied this aversion and come to the conclusion that the reason the word MOIST bothers some people is because it reminds them of bodily functions they'd rather not think about.

HEDGE MAZE (11D: Outdoor garden labyrinth) A HEDGE MAZE is exactly what it sounds like, a MAZE constructed of bushes. HEDGE MAZEs have been around since the mid-16th century. I associate them with English country house murder mysteries in which either a body is discovered or a crucial conversation is overheard in the HEDGE MAZE. Last fall, my husband and I walked through the HEDGE MAZE at VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, Canada. Fortunately, we did not come across any dead bodies!

HEDGE MAZE at VanDusen Botanical Garden

REP (23D: AOC, for one) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AOC for short, represents New York's 14th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. AOC was 29 years old when she became a representative (REP, for short), making her the youngest woman to serve in the U.S. Congress. The use of the initials AOC in the clue alert the solver that the answer will be an abbreviation.

OSCARS (43D: Academy Awards) Have you ever wondered why the Academy Awards – presented to recognize artistic and technical merit in the film industry – are referred to as the OSCARS? The Academy Awards have been presented since 1929. Since 1939, they have officially been referred to as the OSCARS, but the origin of that name is unclear. One popular theory is that Margaret Herrick, librarian and Executive Director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, thought the award statue resembled her uncle OSCAR.

SISSY (54D: "Carrie" star Spacek) We just saw SISSY in the puzzle a few days ago, clued as [Actress Spacek]. SISSY Spacek played the title role in the 1976 movie, Carrie, the first movie adaptation of Stephen King's 1974 novel. I have never seen the movie Carrie, or read a Stephen King book, due to my reaction to horror stories as noted above.

DUA (64D: Pop singer ___ Lipa) DUA Lipa has won seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Her third studio album, titled Radical Optimism, is scheduled to be released on May 3.

Crossword Puzzle Theme Synopsis

SHOT GLASSES (17A: Tiny whiskey holders)

DRIVE ME CRAZY (37A: 1999 rom-com starring Melissa Joan Hart)

ROPE LADDERS (62A: They might provide access to treehouses)

The START of each theme answer is a word that can pair with JUMP to form a new phrase: JUMP SHOT, JUMP DRIVE, and JUMP ROPE.

The word START in today's title alerted me to look at the beginning of the theme answers in search of theme material. When I uncovered SHOT GLASSES and realized it hinted at JUMP SHOT, my theory was confirmed. ROPE LADDERS is my favorite of today's theme answers. I've always been a fan of treehouses, though I find ROPE LADDERS a bit tricky to navigate. Thank you, Taylor, for this enjoyable puzzle.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crossword Blog & Answers for March 24, 2024 by Sally Hoelscher