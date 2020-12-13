Off-grid food production facility in Yukon 'another step closer' to reality

There's a new off-grid hydroponic food production facility established in Yukon — and it's the first of it's kind in Western Canada.

The The Arctic Institute of North America's Kluane Lake Research Station, the body behind the facility, says it aims to host as many different types of new and innovative technologies, and to demonstrate those technologies in a northern, more remote environment.

It also tries to develop as much research platforms that make the station as sustainable as possible for the long term.

Their off-grid food production facility project is hoped to do just that.

Much like other containerized hydroponic food production systems, pretty much any type of leafy greens, herbs and smaller lettuces can be grown.

The system can also grow radishes, fruits and berries. Eventually the station plans to experiment with growing root crops.

Ryan Campbell Photography

"Practically speaking, these containers can yield up to two thousand kilograms of produce a year — the equivalent of one acre of traditional farming on a three to six week rotation," says Henry Penn, one of the managers of the Kluane Lake Research Station.

Penn says its annual yield highly depends on what is being grown.

"If we want to grow things like root crops we'll have to change our configuration of the container. There will be a bit more space used up than if we were growing basil."

Part of this project is to understand what is the most economical and efficient way of growing produce in one of these systems that are also relevant to the people that are going to be consuming what comes out of it.

At the moment one operator has been hired to manage the system on a day to day basis and will be responsible for growing the produce.

Once production starts, one more employee may be hired at the end of 2021.

Time to plant

This project has been in the works for a few years.

A lot of work has gone into applying for funding, project planning, and getting people involved

The "crop box" — the food production hydroponic system — was installed at the Kluane Lake Research Station this past summer. Along with the power system, solar panels and the battery storage system.

There are still a few things to do when it comes to installation," Penn told CBC. "The person who has been hired to run the operation, they're just finishing off some training and getting all of our ducks in a row."

There is currently nothing growing in the container.

Another reason the project hasn't moved forward yet is not being able to go into the community as much as they would like to for consultations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ryan Campbell Photography

Turning green into greens

The cost of the container was just over $100,000.

A solar system, battery system, power storage system has also been added to help it run off-grid with the least amount of diesel possible.

This project has been hugely supported by community members around the research station and Cold Acre Food Systems, which currently operates two production systems in Whitehorse.

"All of their technical knowledge and expertise has gone into this project. We've sort of already had a head start on kind of where we're coming from," Penn said.

'Food security is an issue of concern'

Community consultation is ongoing, Penn said, and is essential for understanding the needs and priorities of the community.

Kluane First Nation Chief Bob Dickson says food security is a concern in his communitiy, especially during a pandemic since traveling to Whitehorse puts the community at additional risk.

"A variety of products that travel well would most likely be of most interest to KFN citizens," said Dickson.

"KFN would be most interested in collaborating with the research station on this project and would, of course, support it if it is of benefit to KFN citizens in Kluane and other parts of the Yukon."

Penn is hopeful that production will begin by the end of February 2021.