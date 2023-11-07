Off-year Election Day, big implications

Voters are headed to the polls on Election Day. Israel's prime minister shed some light on his apparent long-term plans for Gaza. And a rising number of babies are being born with syphilis.

Election Day: The off-year edition

Americans from coast to coast are casting ballots in Tuesday's off-year election, making their voices heard on controversial ballot measures, competitive governor's races and more. While voters won't be picking any presidential candidates, they will weigh in on abortion, marijuana and other contentious debates. In Virginia, voters will decide whether to hand a victory to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his conservative agenda. And in Mississippi, they'll reflect whether Democrats have made inroads in the South. 🗳️ Election Day 2023: Follow our live coverage.

One key battle: The eyes of the nation are on Ohio as voters there will decide on an abortion ballot measure that could send a message to the rest of the country. Issue 1 would enshrine some abortion rights in the state's constitution. 👉 Which issues, races to watch.

Israel’s plans for Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated Israel plans to hold a tight grip on the Gaza Strip after the war winds down. One month after the Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people in Israel, Netanyahu said his country "will have overall security responsibility" in Gaza for "an indefinite period" after its war with Hamas ends. Though Netanyahu did not elaborate, it was the first time he publicly shed light on his apparent long-term plan for Gaza, large parts of which Israeli airstrikes have reduced to rubble. 🔎 What we know.

More updates: Israel remains steadfastly opposed to a cease-fire in Gaza until the more than 240 hostages held by Hamas are released, but short pauses to allow the flow of humanitarian aid are possible, Netanyahu said. 👉 Follow our live coverage.

Syphilis cases in newborns on the rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm amid an "unacceptable American crisis": Syphilis is surging in newborns. A report published Tuesday found more than 3,700 babies were born with syphilis in 2022, more than 10 times the number of cases in 2012 and the highest rate reported in 30 years. The agency is demanding that the health care system take action, noting that nearly 90% of cases in 2022 could have been prevented with timely testing and treatment. 👉 Here's what to know.

More about the problem: Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can be treated with antibiotics. Congenital syphilis is when a mother with syphilis passes the infection to her baby during pregnancy. It can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight or death shortly after birth, according to the CDC.

WeWork: WeBroke

Office-sharing company WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, just years after being valued at $47 billion. The bankruptcy filing is limited to the company's locations in the U.S. and Canada and is part of what WeWork is calling a "comprehensive reorganization," which includes reducing the number of office leases. 👉 What to know.

What is WeWork? Founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann, WeWork provides office spaces that are available to lease. The company's story was made infamous last year when Apple TV released a series about Neumann's marriage and WeWork called "WeCrashed." The company tried to go public in 2019 – when it was worth nearly $50 billion – but nearly went bankrupt just six weeks later.

