Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy Is Killed in Shooting Outside Baltimore Bar; Suspect Arrested

Ryan Alexander Demby, 23, was allegedly killed by Jewel Crowder, 40, on Friday, according to police

Howard County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook Ryan Alexander Demby, Howard County Sheriff's Deputy

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot outside a bar in Baltimore, Md., and a suspect has been arrested, according to police.

Jewel Crowder, 40, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Friday in connection with the death of Howard County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Alexander Demby, 23, according to a press release by the Baltimore Police Department.

The shooting occurred at about midnight on Friday “when a verbal argument broke out between other patrons” of the bar, according to a statement by the Howard County Sheriff's Office. “During the altercation, shots were fired and Deputy Demby was struck.”

Baltimore Police Department Jewel Crowder mugshot

The incident took place outside Wayward Bar and Kitchen, located at 1117 South Charles Street, according to CBS Baltimore.

“Our hearts are broken for the Demby family, Ryan's friends and colleagues, and our entire sheriff's office family,” the Howard County Sheriff's Office added in the statement. “We will continue to keep our community updated and are grateful for your support during this difficult time.”

"This unfortunate incident is a great loss to the law enforcement community, his family and friends, and each of us," acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, per CBS Baltimore.

The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police/ Facebook Ryan Alexander Demby, Howard County Sheriff's Deputy

"He just finished the academy in March, and I knew he was a good person and good young man. That's why I chose to put him through the academy," Howard County Sheriff Marcus Harris said, per the outlet.

The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police wrote on Facebook that Demby was the son of retired Baltimore County Police Department Detective Sam Demby, adding, “Many of us had the privilege of working with Sam and some may have had the honor of meeting Ryan, as a young boy.”

The department wrote a follow-up post on Saturday thanking “all of those involved in the swift identification and apprehension of Jewel Crowder,” along with a photo of the suspect’s handcuffed wrist.

Meaghan McKelvey, Public Information Officer for the Howard County Sheriff's Office, tells PEOPLE she last saw Demby on Thursday morning.

“He was a very intelligent young man, hilarious, very driven, eager to follow in his father’s footsteps, very family oriented,” McKelvey tells PEOPLE. “He was an avid golfer and he did participate in many of our golf tournaments.”

“We’re a very small agency,” she adds. “We have about 80 deputies here — it’s very small, so we see each other all the time. It’s not like there are 5,000 officers where you hardly see anybody. We’re a very family oriented agency, so this really did impact us.”



