Off-duty police officer shot in Northern Ireland while coaching youth sport

PSNI officers at the scene of a shooting in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh - PA

A police officer is battling critical injuries in hospital after being shot while coaching youth sport in Co Tyrone on Wednesday night.

Two gunmen shot the off-duty male officer a number of times at a youth sports complex on Killyclogher Road in Omagh, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, the representative body for officers, said in a statement.

"This was a callous, cold-blooded and barbaric attempted murder on an off-duty officer. These criminals offer nothing but misery, suffering and heartache," Police Federation Chair Liam Kelly said.

It is understood the officer, who was senior ranking, was not on duty when he was attacked just before 8pm.

He remains in a critical but stable condition after being taken to hospital in Londonderry for treatment.

Ulster Unionist assembly member Tom Elliott said the shooting took place "in front of young people at a football coaching session", calling it a “despicable and cowardly action”.

Irish police have confirmed they are working with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) following the shooting.

A Garda spokesperson said the Irish force was “responding to an ongoing incident which took place earlier this evening in Northern Ireland".

"We are working closely in cooperation with our counterparts in the PSNI," they added.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service raced to the scene after receiving a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

"NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, an Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident," a NIAS spokesperson said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital."

A statement from Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was "shocked and saddened" by the incident and vowed the force would "relentlessly pursue those responsible".

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the shooting as "terrible news from Omagh".

"Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues. We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this. These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI."

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris condemned the shooting, adding: "Those responsible for such horror must be brought to justice."

"I am aware of the shocking incident in Omagh tonight and am being kept up to date," he said.

"My immediate thoughts are with the PSNI officer and his family."

The scene of the shooting at a sports complex in Omagh

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill called it an "outrageous and shameful attack".

"Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Killyclogher, Omagh," she said.

"This is an outrageous and shameful attack. My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family.”

Micheál Martin, Ireland's deputy prime minister said he was "appalled" by the incident.

"I urge anyone with information to go to the authorities," he said.

The shooting has been described as an 'outrageous and shameful' attack - PA

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called the shooting a "chilling" attack.

Mr Eastwood said: "The brutal attack on a police officer in Omagh this evening is a chilling reminder of the horrifying violence that criminal gangs are willing to visit on the people of Northern Ireland.

"My thoughts and the thoughts of my SDLP colleagues are with the man and with the paramedics, doctors, nurses and police colleagues looking after him at this time.

"In the face of appalling violence that has no place in modern Ireland, their bravery and selfless dedication to service is an enduring reminder that for every individual determined to tear us apart, there are hundreds more committed to defending our peace and all those who live under it."

Former Stormont justice minister Naomi Long said her thoughts were with the officer, his family, colleagues and all those affected by the shooting. She branded the attack an "evil act of cowardice".