Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey

A map shows where an off-duty police officer was killed in a shooting in Downey

An off-duty Monterey Park police officer was shot and killed in a Downey mall parking lot Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to a report of gunshots at 12070 Lakewood Blvd., according to the Downey Police Department.

The address matches that of the Downey Landing shopping mall.

The officers found a man who'd been shot, police said. Despite receiving first aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives were able to identify the victim as an off-duty officer of the Monterey Park Police Department," Downey police said. "The victim’s name is not being released at this time."

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available. Monterey Park police and city officials could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Ron Gee at (562) 904-2331 or Lt. Dwayne Cooper at (562) 904-2370.

