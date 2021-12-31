Off-duty Fort Worth officer’s vehicle rammed as he drove home from shift, police say

An off-duty Fort Worth police officer who was driving home from his shift was rammed in an unmarked city vehicle Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer called 911 around 4 p.m. to report he was being followed while driving in the 4900 block of Trail Lake Drive.

The suspect had pulled up to the officer’s vehicle and started shouting, police said. The suspect continued to follow the officer and intentionally rammed his vehicle, according to the report.

The officer made it to a safe location unharmed and the suspect fled, police said.

Police have yet to report any details on the suspect or the type of vehicle that rammed the off-duty officer’s car.