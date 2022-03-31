Off the beaten path: Western Nigeria's Sobi hill offers striking view, spiritual experience

Mariam Sule
·3 min read

In the city of Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state in Western Nigeria stands the Sobi rocks at nearly 1,300 feet (396 meters) above sea level, named after the Sobi community.

It is a collision between two steep and smooth rocks, depending on which side of the rock you're climbing. At the top of the rock is a savannah of sparsely spaced trees and short bright green grass. It is the highest point in Ilorin and offers a great view of the city.

Unlike most tourist attractions, visitors are not charged a fee to explore the rock but are instead required to do something else: take off their shoes, as it is holy ground.

TRY OUR TRAVEL NEWSLETTER: Get the latest headlines in your inbox daily

'WHAT PART OF AFRICA ARE YOU FROM?': A Black American's tourism experience is different

As you climb the rock, a white line traces a path to the top. Along the way, you'll see a hollow in the rock, where water gathers and sometimes people wash their clothes. Historians say that during the early wars that shaped the Kwara state as we know it, the rock served as a home and refuge for warriors and hunters. The evidence lies in those hollows, which are perfect spots to hide from the sun during the dry season – when they're not filled with rainwater.

As you progress further up the rock, you will notice more white lines sectioning areas of the rock. These places are further sectioned by stones, as a way to mark territory. They belong to the religious sects that worship on the rock. They believe that praying at the top of the rock brings them closer to God.

"They feel as if when they are on the rock, God hears them faster," explained Ridwan Adelaja, a laborer who works in the blossoming block industry at the foot of the rock. It's also why decades ago a pastor felt compelled to mount a church at the top of the rock. He had gone as far as laying a foundation before the Emir of Ilorin ordered a halt.

It is said that the pastor declared the ground free for both Christians and Muslims to worship as well as others who may want to sightsee. Today, you can see the foundation of a church that never made it past the floors.

FEELING SEEN, UNDERSTOOD IN GHANA: 'African Americans are not as far removed from the continent'

BLACK WOMEN AND SOLO TRAVEL: Tips on what to do, how to stay safe

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drone Vlogger (@thedronevlogger)

The top of the rock offers a panoramic view of the city that is difficult to capture on camera. From there, you can see cows and their herdsmen gathered at the foot of the rock. Not too far from the rock, you can spot laborers mixing and molding cement under the sun to build houses. You can also see Radio Kwara, Asa Dam and residential homes.

Keep an eye out: Also present on the rock is are goats. With hooves as sturdy as the floor of the rock itself, they trudge on, oblivious to the fact that people consider this place holy ground.

Depending on the day you visit the rock, you may find people in clusters praying. Most of the women, be they Christian or Muslim, are dressed in all white. Typically, Muslims remain sitting while the Christians stand in a circle, praying with an urgency intended to hasten a procedure.

You will also find nonreligious folk at top of the rock, away from the sects. They listen to music, smoke and take pictures, enjoying the bliss of being at the topmost part of the rock.

At the top, it's mostly silent except for the insistent prayers, the bells, bleating goats and mooing cows – all of which become their own sound if you look at the skies long enough.

Mariam Sule is a freelance journalist based in Lagos. You can follow her on Twitter: @ohiaofeh.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spiritual travel: Nigeria's Sobi hill offers a holy space for all

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Armoni Brooks on Raptors' demeanour during fire delay: ‘We were mentally locked in’

    Armoni Brooks listened to music all through the fire delay at Scotiabank Arena and just focused on staying mentally locked in until it was time to get back on the court. He talked about the strangeness of the whole situation after the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Point's OT goal lifts Lightning past Red Wings 2-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal at 2:28 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Point scored on a rebound of Steven Stamkos' shot. Stamkos scored a third-period, power-play goal for the Lightning, while Anthony Cirelli assisted on both goals. Brian Elliott, who was making his first start since March 12 and just his fifth since Dec. 31, stopped 26 shots. Oskar Sundqvist scored the Red W

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Svechnikov's two goals spark Hurricanes past the Blues 7-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov celebrated his 22nd birthday with two goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes past the St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Saturday night. Antti Raanta won a battle of Finnish goalies with 30 saves. Ville Husso stopped 21 of 26 shots, and the Hurricanes scored two empty-net goals when Husso was pulled with 5:30 to play. Carolina is the No. 3 team in the league and improved to 44-15-7, good for 93 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes had won jus

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Two more Star Wars games are coming in April

    If you are a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on these games.

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charge in Florida

    Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.