Ofcom rules Channel 4 breached broadcast licence terms over subtitles outage

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·4 min read

An Ofcom investigation has ruled that Channel 4 breached the conditions of its broadcast licence after an extended outage of its subtitle services last year.

The broadcaster experienced a number of major problems from September to November, caused by issues at the centre which handles its playout services.

Ofcom noted that the incident was “unprecedented” but found the “prolonged outage” of the broadcaster’s subtitling, signing and audio descriptions meant Channel 4 service “fell short of the statutory requirement to subtitle 90% of its programme hours over 2021 on the Freesat service.”

The media watchdog stated it also found the broadcaster had breached another licence condition by “failing to effectively communicate” with those affected audiences following the incident.

A statement from Ofcom said: “An Ofcom investigation has found Channel 4 breached the conditions of its broadcast licence following an extended outage of its subtitling, signing and audio description services.

“These ‘access services’ are relied on by millions of people to watch and listen to television, including those who are deaf, have hearing loss, are blind or partially sighted.

“Our investigation found that, as a result of an incident at a broadcast centre run by Red Bee Media, Freesat audiences who rely on subtitles were unable to fully access Channel 4 programmes for nearly two months.”

The issues arose in September after a fire suppression system was triggered at the broadcast centre of Red Bee Media, severely damaging a large number of hard disks in a variety of systems.

The extended outage of Channel 4’s broadcast channels was not fully resolved until November 19.

Ofcom noted in the report that a number of other broadcasters were also affected by the incident but to “a lesser degree”.

Following the incident, the broadcasting watchdog has insisted broadcasters must improve their disaster recovery plans.

Channel 4 privatisation
(Lewis Whyld/PA)

It stated: “Broadcasters must improve their disaster recovery plans and processes.

“Disaster recovery facilities must be specified to carry access services, as well as sound and vision, and be regularly tested under simulated emergency conditions.

“Technical infrastructure should also be regularly audited to identify any potential vulnerabilities.

“Staff at all points in the transmission chain must be properly trained to correctly follow the disaster recovery procedures.

It added: “Broadcasters must prepare effective communication plans in case of service interruptions.

“This includes taking into account the particular needs of the affected audience, and making use, as appropriate, of their own TV channels and not just social media to communicate with them.”

Ofcom added that it will be reviewing its ‘TV Technical Codes’ later this year where it will consider what changes are needed to bring the delivery of access services in line with sound and vision protocols.

Kevin Bakhurst, Ofcom’s group director for broadcasting, said: “When things go wrong, broadcasters must have plans in place to restore important services, but also to let audiences know what they can expect.

“By failing to do this, Channel 4 let down people who use subtitles, signing or audio description to enjoy programmes.

“There are a number of lessons for broadcasters to learn from this incident. We’ve told them they must improve and test their back-up plans and infrastructure to minimise the risk of such a disruptive outage happening again.”

A statement from Channel 4 said: “Channel 4 is very disappointed with Ofcom’s decision and will review its findings carefully.

“We would like to apologise once again to our audiences for the disruption to our access services following the catastrophic incident last September and since then we have implemented a number of new systems and processes to avoid a serious incident in the future.”

The broadcaster noted that its commitments for 2022 include returning to 100% subtitled content across all its linear channels, and on its on-demand service All 4 by the end of the year.

It is also aiming to increase the amount of signing on Channel 4 and E4 as well as upping the audio descriptions on linear channels.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final chess match underway

    DENVER (AP) — Jon Cooper told his Tampa Bay Lightning players in the locker room following their Game 1 loss they need to be a lot better to take out the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. After a day of rest, they got to work figuring out just how to do that. The two-time defending champion Lightning are no strangers to making adjustments and bouncing back in a playoff series. Their biggest test begins with trying to slow down the speedy Avalanche, who have their own tweaks to make in

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p