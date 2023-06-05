Ofcom will not take action on Adjoa Andoh’s coronation coverage comments

Ofcom will not be taking action after receiving more than 8,000 complaints about actress Adjoa Andoh saying the Buckingham Palace balcony is “terribly white” during ITV’s coverage of the coronation, the watchdog has said.

The watchdog said viewers also objected to ITV News presenters Tom Bradby and Chris Ship referencing the remark.

In a statement, Ofcom said: “We have concluded our assessment of complaints we received about a comment made during ITV’s coverage of the coronation of King Charles III, and can confirm we will not be pursuing these further.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We can today confirm we will not be pursuing complaints made about ITV's coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III. Some viewers complained about comments made on the Royal family's appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. For more visit https://t.co/kqEV4RSpzD pic.twitter.com/j92GwQWCev — Ofcom (@Ofcom) June 5, 2023

“We received 8,371 complaints from viewers about a comment made by actress Adjoa Andoh during the live broadcast, which focused on the appearance of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.”

It also said: “While we understand some viewers had strong feelings about this comment, after careful consideration we have concluded that the comment was a personal observation which was part of a wide-ranging panel discussion which also touched on other diversity-related topics, and which contained a range of viewpoints.

“Our decision to not pursue these complaints further also takes into account broadcasters’ and guests’ right to freedom of expression.”