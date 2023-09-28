Ofcom investigates Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox GB News row after 7,300 complaints

Dan Wootton was suspended from GB News on Wednesday

Media regular Ofcom has launched an investigation into the Dan Wootton Tonight show on GB News after a sexism row sparked 7,300 complaints.

Laurence Fox drew condemnation after insulting journalist Ava Evans, asking what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with her, during Tuesday's live show.

Ofcom said it will probe the episode under rules on offence.

MailOnline also announced it terminated Wootton's contract as a columnist.

It comes a day after Wootton and Fox, some of GB News' most high profile presenters, were both suspended by the channel.

Wootton has since apologised and said he should have intervened, meanwhile Fox has said he stands "by every word".

Ofcom's chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes told the BBC Radio 4 PM programme that there were "good reasons to think there may have been a breach" on its rules on offence.

She said: "Clearly there's been a lot of concern about this and that's why we've actually acted very quickly this week. We know there's been a lot of concern."

She added more widely there was a "real issue with misogyny" in discourse, particularly on social media.

In a statement, Ofcom said it launched the investigation under rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code, in which broadcasters must ensure material which may cause offence is justified by the context.

Earlier, the publisher for the MailOnline announced it had sacked Wootton, who had previously written a column for the newspaper since 2021, "following events this week".

A DMG Media spokesperson said: "DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton's freelance column with MailOnline, which had already been paused, has now been terminated, along with his contract."

The paper had paused the column last month as it announced it was looking into allegations that he used a fake online identity to offer money to individuals for sexually explicit images.

Story continues

Wootton admitted making "errors of judgment" but strongly denies any criminality.

Why was Dan Wootton suspended?

The sexism row started after Fox insulted PoliticsJOE political correspondent Ava Evans over her views on the idea of a minister for men, which she expressed during an appearance on BBC Politics Live.

Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday, Fox said: "We're past the watershed so I can say this. Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman...

"Who would want to shag that?"

Wootton could be seen smiling and laughing throughout Fox's remarks, before adding for "a touch of balance" that Evans had qualified her comments, and called her a "very beautiful woman".

GB News called the comments "totally unacceptable" and said it was a conducting an investigation. The comments were widely condemned by media figures and politicians.

Responding to the insult, Evans told the BBC the comments made her feel "disgusting" and she had since received threats online, including a message telling her to "watch her back".

Evans is now calling on Conservative MPs to stop appearing on GB News.

Several sitting Tory MPs present programmes on GB News, including deputy party chairman Lee Anderson who is paid £100,000 per year.

On Thursday Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backed Mr Anderson for doing a "fantastic job" for his constituents and said he had his "total support" in the midst of criticism.

It comes after Conservative MP Caroline Nokes told BBC's Newsnight programme that MPs should not be "swanning off in some cases several times a week" to present a TV show.

Investigation

Following an investigation Ofcom can conclude an issue is in breach, resolved or not in breach of its rules.

The regulator also has legal powers to impose sanctions if a broadcaster breaks the rules repeatedly or in a way they consider to be serious.

Possible sanctions could include a substantial fine or taking away a channel's licence to broadcast.

Last week Ofcom ruled GB News breached impartiality rules in an interview with chancellor Jeremy Hunt last month - the third breach of Ofcom rules recorded against the channel since it launched in June 2021.

Ofcom confirmed to the BBC it had 12 investigations still open into GB News, which launched in June 2021 promising to "change the face of news and debate in the UK".

On Wednesday the former prime minister, Gordon Brown, told Sky News that Ofcom "needed to have more teeth to deal with issues of standards" and "you can not have this fall in standards and allow it continue".

Responding to criticism, Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie said: "We're ready to act when we think there's a problem, but we don't censor we always look at a programme after they've been aired - that's baked into the law and I thinks it's a really important principle."