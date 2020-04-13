Of COVID-19 lockdowns, women, salons & DIY

By Shonell Thakker

Diary Entry 3: A few days ago, while lamps and torches were asked to be lit, it also triggered several memes. One of them spoke about how it would be a scary sight to see women come to their balconies with the lack of grooming due to the beauty parlors being shut because of the lockdown.

Despite it’s very condescending and sexist connotation, I found it quite hilarious, primarily because of its juvenile quality. I also thanked my stars that I made my last parlor run a couple of days before the lockdown got announced and it would be a while before I would need any kind of grooming.

A woman’s relationship with her salon is more than just that of an establishment that takes care of her grooming needs. To some, it’s a sanctuary from the daily chaos; for some others, it’s like a fairy godmother that transforms them into princesses in real life and to young girls, it’s a symbol of becoming a woman.

Men can get away with shaving their beards and/or heads or letting them grow out and still call it a fashion statement. Women, unfortunately, don’t have it that easy.

When completely well-groomed, no one seems to notice, but even one unwanted, stray hair on the body gets immediately pointed out. I have spent many hours unwinding at my regular salon, sipping on a beverage while a bunch of people work their magic.

Since visiting a salon isn’t always viable, we usually resort to beauty routines that could range from a simple liner and lip balm to complicated layering of products. Mine has always been the former.

While other routines in life are being seriously challenged, I decided to go as makeup-free as possible throughout this time. Apparently, some celebs also had the same idea. Their bare-faced pictures on social media made a statement, mine just highlighted my laziness and frugality.

Three weeks into the lockdown, I began feeling the need for some self-care. It dawned on me that I had gotten so used to the pampering that the salon provided that I barely even washed my own hair if I could get away with it. My hair looked parched, the skin felt dry and I was avoiding the mirror like a plague.

In my head, I looked more like the wicked witch than the princess and I called it a personal challenge instead of what it actually was… laziness. One particular day, the time rolled on slower than usual. I was filled to the brim with self-pity and I was mostly wearing my ratty PJs every day.

A little bit of TLC goes a long way to make one snap out of the blues. I put on my best thinking cap and began to look for some DIY skin and hair care solutions I could whip up.

Below are the ones with the least hassle:

For the hair

Apple Cider Vinegar rinse: 1:3 ratio of ACV in a spray bottle. It can be used as a leave-in spray or as a rinse after the regular shampoo. The icky smell dissipates after the hair dries. Banana, honey and milk mask: Blend all the ingredients and apply. The hair feels extra nourished and less fizzy. ACV, honey and coconut oil mask: Quick fix to the extra dry hair and dry scalp.

For the Face

Cold-pressed coconut oil: Works wonders on dry skin. Use warm and apply a thin layer. Gram flour, honey, turmeric, milk/ curd: This age-old pack leaves the face with a fresh glow. Granulated sugar, coconut oil, and lime scrub: The scrub is very mild on the face and makes the face feel nourished rather than raw.

Since most DIY remedies need some time to dry out before removal, once I’d put on the masks, I’d switch on one of the shows that were exactly the length of the suggested drying times of the mask so I didn’t even need to look at the clock constantly.

What followed was a long soak in the bathtub with one of my books. Every inch of my body felt so relaxed! I also decided to doll up a bit. I knew there was nowhere for me to go and even if I did, my face would barely be seen by the mask, but what the heck!

If nothing else, I’d have some pretty pictures to take during the lockdown. The final result wasn’t nearly as perfect as the salon professionals but my mood was suitably upbeat and that was all that mattered, after all!

