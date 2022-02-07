Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Schedules Conference Call and Webcast To Provide Business Update and Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for its 2021 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 after the market close.

The company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by the founder and CEO Rick Brown as well as the Chairman of the Board John Edmunds along with a slide presentation, and a question-and-answer session at 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT) on Thursday, February 10, 2022 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on February 10, 2022.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 877-270-2148 (U.S./Canada callers) or 412-902-6510 (international callers). It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on February 24, 2022, by dialing 877-344-7529 using passcode 9250719.

The live webcast, interactive Q&A, and slide presentation will be accessible on the company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://www.odysseysemi.com/investors/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that will allow for GaN to replace SiC as the leading high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Darrow Associates

Jeff Christensen

(703) 297-6917

jchristensen@darrowir.com

Jason Loeb

(917) 579-3394

jloeb@darrowir.com

