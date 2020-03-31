Odyssey Group International Provides Progress Update on its Life-Saving Medical Products

Files Quarterly Report for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2020

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to provide an update on its recent business progress.

Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond, commented, "With the health of our nation in focus, I am more encouraged than ever that our unique, medical products will provide clinical advantages to the market place. We are making progress on all fronts, including corporate, capital and product development. Our main goal for the remainder of 2020 is to prepare our Save a Life Choking Rescue Device and our CardioMap Device for clinical trials and regulatory submissions . We look forward to keeping our shareholders updated on our progress."

Recently achieved milestones:

December 2019 - began trading on the OTCQB

January 2020 - entered product development and design agreement for its Save a Life Choking Rescue Device with Tanaka Kapec Design Group

January 2020 - entered into a development agreement with the inventor of the current CardioMap technology to design and develop the next generation device

January 2020 - Its partner company, Prevacus, completed GMP Certification on its potential concussion drug candidate and animal safety testing on its drug for Nieman Pick's type C disease.

February 2020 - appointed Mike Contarino, experienced technical lead, as Head of Product Development to lead the medical device programs and oversee commercialization efforts.

March 2020 - signed agreement with Majic LLC, a medical device engineering firm to assist with development and product integration of CardioMap and Save a Life Choking Rescue Device

March 2020 - filed 10Q for the period ended January 31, 2020

March 2020 - raised $150,000 in convertible notes with fixed floor pricing from Accredited Investors. See our 8k filings for more on the terms of the notes

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life-saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions.

CONTACT:

P: 619-832-2900

info@odysseygi.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Group International, Inc.





