Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$1.5m in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Odyssey Gold Limited's (ASX:ODY) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Odyssey Gold

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Gregory Howe bought AU$449k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.069 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.04 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Odyssey Gold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.039. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Odyssey Gold Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Odyssey Gold insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, five insiders shelled out AU$825k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Odyssey Gold

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Odyssey Gold insiders own about AU$5.5m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Odyssey Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Odyssey Gold we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Odyssey Gold. Be aware that Odyssey Gold is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

