Odsonne Edouard says Crystal Palace debut against Tottenham was a “dream”

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard says his brace against Tottenham was a “dream debut”.

Edouard, who joined the Eagles on transfer deadline day from Celtic, started the game against Spurs at Selhurst Park on the bench.

But he came on in the final six minutes and struck twice as Patrick Vieira’s men claimed a 3-0 win over their London rivals.

Edouard, signed to end Palace’s goalscoring woes, needed just 28 seconds to score after his arrival before adding his second at the death.

“It’s a dream debut for me. I waited a long, long time for this and I’m very happy to score for the first win in front of the fans,” he said.

“I didn’t believe it... I need to enjoy it and for sure I’ll watch again my goals tonight. I’m very happy.

“(The manager) said, ‘Help the team, make a lot of runs behind. Try to help the team defensively and play like you do well’. So after I came on I wanted to score and help the team.

“It’s good I scored two goals and I’ll enjoy tonight, but tomorrow I go back to work.

“I want to work hard for next week and now this game is finished I want to forget and work hard for a good performance again.”

