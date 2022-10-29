Odsonne Edouard fires Crystal Palace to narrow win over Southampton

Tom Prentki
·3 min read
Odsonne Eduoard of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match - Odsonne Edouard fires Crystal Palace to narrow win over Southampton - Paul Harding/Getty Images
Odsonne Eduoard of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match - Odsonne Edouard fires Crystal Palace to narrow win over Southampton - Paul Harding/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have enjoyed their home comforts this season but know that if they are to challenge for the top half then success away from their south London fortress must now follow.

Thirteen of their 16 points this season have come at Selhurst Park and this result gave them a third consecutive home win for the first time since 2018.

But their final two league games before the World Cup break are both away from home and they won’t play at Selhurst Park again until Boxing Day.

“It’s the atmosphere, the fans,” was manager Patrick Vieira’s explanation for that pattern. “The players feeling really strong when we play at home. You always have the energy to get back on your feet and give more. “It’s really difficult to control the game from the start to the end and you are always going to go through difficult periods and it’s about how you respond as a team. To have a clean sheet means we did it well,” added Viera.

This was the proverbial game of two halves. The first was dominated almost entirely by Crystal Palace and Southampton were much improved after the interval.

Their problem, as it has been for all of this season, is scoring goals. In their strongest period of the match at the start of the second half, Stuart Armstrong struck the post and Che Adams was guilty of wasting two excellent chances to equalise.

Southampton's Che Adams in action during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London - Odsonne Edouard fires Crystal Palace to narrow win over Southampton - Kieran Cleeves/PA
Southampton's Che Adams in action during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London - Odsonne Edouard fires Crystal Palace to narrow win over Southampton - Kieran Cleeves/PA

“We can only support him, and help him and make him better,” said Ralph Hasenhuttl of his striker. “He was in many good positions. Che’s situation in the first half was not offside he was onside when he hit the post. We don’t need to discuss it, he knows he can score in these moments.”

Wilfried Zaha ought to have put Crystal Palace in front after being brilliantly played in by Eberechi Eze early on but he skewed his shot wide. In a rare breakaway for Southampton during a spell of heavy Palace pressure, Adams collected the ball on the halfway and drove inside before curling a shot against the post, only for the referee’s assistant to put up the now customary late flag.

But Viera’s side deservedly led when Odsonne Edouard scored his third league goal of the season after Zaha had robbed Lyanco and found the overlapping Tyrick Mitchell who picked out the French striker to finish. Adams ought to have equalised for Southampton after the break when James Ward-Prowse broke and found him just inside the area.

Odsonne Edouard of Crystal Palace scores their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC - Odsonne Edouard's first-half strike enough to move Crystal Palace into Premier League top half - Christopher Lee/Getty Images
Odsonne Edouard of Crystal Palace scores their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC - Odsonne Edouard's first-half strike enough to move Crystal Palace into Premier League top half - Christopher Lee/Getty Images

His first touch did him no favours and his shot was too close to Vincente Guaita. Armstrong was seeing much more of the ball in the second half and he broke down the left and struck powerfully at the near post where Guaita saved superbly.

In almost a replica phase of play, Joe Aribo then found the Scottish midfielder in the same area and this time Armstrong’s effort struck the near post. Whilst Palace had almost all the chances in the first half it was Southampton who were applying constant pressure in the second.

Adams once more had a good chance to score after exchanging a clever pass with Aribo but again Guaita was able to make too comfortable a save down to his left. “He was really important,” said Viera of his goalkeeper’s heroics. You always expect the goalkeeper to save you when you are in a difficult situation and he made some really important saves today.”

