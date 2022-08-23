Odorizzi Ks 7, Harris homers; Braves top Pirates 2-1

  • Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, upper right, is greeted by Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after also driving in Vaughn Grissom, bottom right, with a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, upper right, is greeted by Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after also driving in Vaughn Grissom, bottom right, with a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starter Roansy Contreras pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Pittsburgh Pirates starter Roansy Contreras pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates at second after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates at second after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz, (15) celebrates with Bligh Madris after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz, (15) celebrates with Bligh Madris after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, top, rounds the bases behind Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras after hitting a two-run home run off him during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, top, rounds the bases behind Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras after hitting a two-run home run off him during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
WES CROSBY
3 min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Odorizzi struck out seven and Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer, helping the Atlanta Braves gain in the NL East with a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Odorizzi (5-5) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, retiring 14 of the final 15 batters he faced. The right-hander had not made it past the fifth inning in his previous three outings, allowing five runs on eight hits to the New York Mets in a loss his last time out on Aug. 17.

Harris hit the 13th homer of his rookie season into the leftfield bleachers off a curveball from Roansy Contreras (3-4).

The Braves have won 12 of 14 to pull within three games of the Mets, who lost 4-2 to the Yankees.

Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 29th save.

Harris II’s home run followed a lead-off single from Vaughn Grissom, Atlanta’s first two hits since Ronald Acuña Jr. exited a 62-minute rain delay with a double to lead off the first.

Contreras went past the sixth inning for the first time in 12 major league starts, giving up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. The 22-year-old has given up two runs or less in four of his past six starts in the majors.

Oneil Cruz hit his 10th homer with one out in the fifth, a towering solo shot off a cutter from Odorizzi that went 366 feet over the wall in right.

Odorizzi hadn’t allowed a runner since a single from Rodolfo Castro with one out in the second. He sent down the next five in order to end his night.

YOUNG BUCS

Cruz’s homer was the 42nd hit by a Pirates rookie this season, a franchise record. His 10, along with Jack Suwinski’s 14 and Diego Castillo’s 10, give Pittsburgh three rookies with at least 10 home runs in a season for the first time in its history. … Contreras is the first Pirates rookie to go at least seven innings since April 29, 2018, when Nick Kingham tossed seven shutout innings against St. Louis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: INF Ehire Adrianza (illness) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. INF Ryan Goins was designated for assignment to make room on the active roster.

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (back spasms) could return from the 10-day IL on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

LHP Max Fried (11-4, 2.60 ERA) will go for the Braves in the second of the three-game series against the Pirates, opposite RHP JT Brubaker (3-10, 4.19) on Tuesday. Fried has allowed fewer than four earned runs in 10 straight starts. Brubaker is coming off of his best outing of the season, allowing two hits in seven shutout innings in an 8-2 win over Boston on Aug. 18.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

