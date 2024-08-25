Advertisement

O'Donoghue announces retirement as Irish take bronze

Shane O'Donoughue celebrates scoring Korea earlier this year
Shane O'Donoughue celebrates after scoring one of his 124 goals for Ireland [Inpho]

Ireland forward Shane O'Donoghue retired after helping his team to a 4-0 victory over Czechia in the 3rd/4th place play-off at the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier in Dublin.

The 31-year-old, who is Ireland's record scorer with 124 goals in 224 games, wore the captain's armband for his final international appearance.

He converted a penalty corner for an early opener with Alistair Empey making it 2-0 from open play in the 32nd minute.

Lee Cole netted from a penalty corner a minute later to make it 3-0 and Louis Rowe added the fourth from open play in the 37th minute.

Only the winners of tournament at Sport Campus Ireland progressed to the A Division European Championships next summer, with Poland going through after beating Wales 2-1 in the final.

Ireland will play in the B Division European Championships.

