O'Donnell delighted with shock win over Ding

Martin O’Donnell faces Ronnie O’Sullivan for a place in the last four of the UK Championship

Martin O’Donnell believes his last 16 win over Ding Junhui at the UK Championship is up there with his finest career victories.

O’Donnell took the fight to the ten-time ranking tournament winner – who has two Barbican crowns in his trophy cabinet – and prevailed 6-4.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a terrific effort from O’Donnell, who came from behind after being 3-2 down in the earlier stages of the match.

He now faces Rocket Ronnie O’Sullivan, and admitted he was looking forward to his encounter with the five-time world champion.

“The win has got to be right up there – Ding is a multi-ranking event winner – I think he’s won here twice before,” said O’Donnell.

On facing O’Sullivan, he joked: “It gets easier as you go in this tournament doesn’t it?

“Ronnie is the greatest player ever and it will be a privilege to play him, but I’ll go out there, keep doing what I’m doing, take the game to him and see what happens.”

Watch the Snooker UK Championship LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds