Balasore: How did three trains collide in Odisha?

Three trains were involved in the collision in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday evening

A devastating crash involving three trains in the eastern Indian state of Odisha has killed 275 people and more than 1,000 injured, many of them seriously.

The cause of the crash, which is being described as India's worst this century, is not yet clear.

Ahead of a report into the crash, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested signal failure led to the accident, citing a "change in electronic interlocking" as the probable reason for the crash.

In railway signalling, the electronic interlocking system controls the routes for each train running in a set area, ensuring they can safely run along the tracks.

The commissioner of railway safety for the south-eastern circle - which includes Balasore district where the accident occurred - has been nominated to carry out an inquiry.

The railway ministry has also recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's top detective agency. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court demanding an investigation by a retired judge.

Full details of how the deadly crash happened are still not available, but the railway ministry said it took place around 18:55 (13:25 GMT) on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station, about 270km (170 miles) south of Kolkata.

The accident involved three trains:

Coromandel Express, which had started just hours before from Shalimar railway station in the state of West Bengal and was headed to the southern city of Chennai

Howrah Superfast Express, which had started from Yesvantpur station in Bengaluru and was due to reach Howrah

A stationary goods train, which was standing at the Bahanaga Bazar station

The two passenger trains were packed and it's believed that they were carrying more than 3,000 people.

A railway ministry official told the BBC that the Bahanaga Bazar station had four tracks.

"Lines 1 and 4 had goods trains parked on them. The passenger trains were running parallelly and simultaneously on track two and three. It's a matter of investigation why and how the Coromandel Express got derailed and hit the goods trains," he said.

The crash saw the Coromandel Express derail after wrongly entering into a loop track by the side of the main line and colliding with the stationary goods train parked there. Its derailed carriages then struck the rear two carriages of Howrah Superfast - the second passenger train passing in the opposite direction - and derailed it too, he added.

On Sunday, Jaya Verma Sinha from India's Railway Board told a press conference that both passenger trains had approached the station under a green signal - indicating it was safe - within seconds of each other at the correct speed of under 130kph (81mph).

An Odisha government press release said that, in total, 17 coaches of the two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged.

Villagers from the nearby area and eyewitnesses to the crash also spoke of three trains being involved in the crash.

Girija Shankar Rath, who lives near the station and was among the first people to reach the accident site, told BBC Hindi that the Coromandel Express derailed and hit the goods train parked on a nearby track from behind.

"There was total chaos and the whole area was engulfed in smoke. And then we saw Howrah Superfast Express which came hurtling down and hit some of the Coromandel wreckage and two of its coaches also derailed," he said.

Another eyewitness, Tutu Biswas, said he came to the site when he heard a loud noise.

"Some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express had gone over the goods train," Mr Biswas said. "There were lots of injured people and bodies here. I met a young boy who had lost both his parents. He was crying and then he died too," he added.

Friday's crash is the third deadliest accident in terms of casualty in the history of India's railways.

Atul Karwal, chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said the force of the collision had left several coaches crushed and rescuers had to cut through the wreckage to reach the passengers.

Hundreds of ambulances, doctors, nurses and rescue personnel were sent to the scene and worked for 18 hours to rescue passengers and pull out bodies.

India has one of the largest train networks in the world. It runs more than 12,000 passenger trains daily, which are used by several billion passengers to travel across the country annually - but a lot of the railway infrastructure needs improving.

Graphic showing how the India train crash may have happened. The Coromandel Express to Chennai somehow ends up on a loop track and hits a goods train. Derailed carriages then hit the passing Howrah Superfast Express, which causes some of its carriages to derail

